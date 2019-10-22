6 ways to learn the English words so securely to remember them
According to the research of the authors of the Longman dictionary, to know 3000 English words enough to understand 86% read (or even more). To gain the 3000, you can certainly memorize a hundred expressions per day and get rid of them for a month, but without repetition and they are quickly forgotten. Information will not be transferred from the memory to the long-term. Yes, and teach the way language is quite boring!
To start from the beginning
Children learning languages — both native and not only — much easier than adults. They quickly memorize the words, because many times I repeat them in the most simple phrases. But adults too can adopt it: to learn the basic phrases and start using them. And then you can move on to the words that are needed in specific situations: at the airport or, say, in the interview.
Children remember what is interesting. They may not know obvious things, but be guided well in the names of the dinosaur species or brands of cars. The same applies to adults. Movie fans will be interested to know that the director is a Director, and voice acting — the voice acting, especially if they will be able to view feature articles and videos in English.
And yet children learn through play and cartoons — but for adults, nothing prevents you to watch the series “house of cards” with subtitles, if they like the policy. Or “news Service” if they are interested in journalism.
Singing (and more!)
Another “baby” method! Most likely, it all once taught the English alphabet, colors and animal names. This is a great method because, firstly, due to frequent repetition to learn new words and their pronunciation (just try to forget the trio tough — rough — enough after the main hit Billy Iles). And secondly, they are context (what is not a reason to deal with a mysterious Duh! from the chorus of the same song).
But musicians sometimes neglect the rules of grammar. For example, if Gwen Stefani can say “If I was a rich girl” instead of “If I were…”, the rest it is better not to do. If something embarrassing is to understand the song with the teacher not to accidentally learn the wrong design.
Pay attention to the context
Learning words individually in the form in which they are issued by the interpreter, not the best idea: it is easy to make a mistake. For example, the word species translates as “view”. But if you say: “I’d like to try all species of jam” (“I have tried all sorts of jams”), you do not understand. Why? Because species is a species. And to jam fit the word kind. View — the same view, but is used when we talk about landscape: “What a great view!” (“What a magnificent view!”). If it comes about people, then you need to use a look. Therefore, it is most efficient to write whole sentences or even small sentences.
Context helps reading. The main thing — not to put it how it is, if you choose too complicated. If books seem too difficult, you can start with publications, where Russian and English text parallel. Among bilingual books today you can find “the Diary of Bridget Jones” and “Collector”, and “the Book thief”. Another nice option is the comics; they all said you can guess by the pictures.
To connect mnemonic
If some words fly out of my head, it is necessary to outsmart the brain and remember them through Association: so you can bind something difficult to recall something familiar. Such techniques are called mnemonic. In fact, we use them all the time: it is worth remembering “Every hunter” is a rainbow, or a rat-the bisector.
For example, with the word to bend (“bend”) will help the phrase “Bender had to bend over to pass.” With the word murder (“murder”) — a sinister “For the theft of HONEY bees are killed”. And since our brains are easier and faster to perceive visual information, and the bees, Bender and you can still draw.
Use interval training
To translate a word from short term memory to long-term, you need to repeat it, and with a certain periodicity. To such conclusion came in the end of XIX century scientist Hermann Ebbinghaus through years of experiments on himself. He found that the rate at which we forget words, decreases after each repetition. That is, if you memorize the word, but then not return to it a week, it will almost certainly fly out of my head. But if you repeat it in half an hour, then a day, it will linger in memory at least for a couple of weeks. And then it is again to refresh. So the words remained in my head for a long time, it is necessary to adhere to a schedule.
Study related words
The secret is to learn not just individual words, but put together with their derivatives and cognate. So one learned word turns into a few dozen related concepts.
Take the verb to use. You can use anything from your phone (May I use your phone please? — “Can I use your phone?”) to the person (Stop using me! — “Stop trying to use me!”). It is easy to turn into a couple of adjectives with opposite meaning — useful (“useful”) and useless (“useless”). Or the noun is the user (“user”). Another good idea would be to remember the expression I am used to “I used to” (I am used to suffering — “I’m used to suffering”). In addition, this word is darkness useful phrases in the spirit It’s no use! (“It’s pointless”).