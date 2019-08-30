6 ways to quickly get rid of unpleasant breath
Sometimes causes unpleasant mouth odor can be revitalized bacteria. There are tools that help to deal with the problem of halitosis.
Water. Lack of moisture is favorable for the breeding of bacteria. Sometimes to make your breath fresh enough to drink a glass of water.
Food. If the stomach empty for a long time, with all the health of person may cause temporary halitosis. To pass, you just need to eat.
Spices. Chewing spices, it is possible to quickly cope with an unpleasant “aroma” in the mouth. Cardamom, fennel, or cinnamon – excellent means from halitosis, since they contain antibacterial substances. You can also chew on anise, fennel, cloves.
Yogurt. To use yoghurt to combat bad breath, suggest Japanese scientists. They note that the product contains beneficial bacteria to displace from the mouth of harmful micro-organisms, whose activity contributes to smelly breath.
Nuts. Nuts have a distinct flavor and their abrasive texture helps to remove food debris remaining on the tongue, gums or teeth.
Dental floss. Often halitosis is the result of poorly cleaned teeth. Stuck between food particles cannot always be removed with a brush or by rinsing, can only help the thread.
Experts note that in cases where bad breath comes back again and again, be sure to make an appointment to see the doctor and hear his opinion about it.