6-year-old Korean blogger bought a luxury house for eight millions of dollars
6-year-old blogger from Korea, known under the name of Boram, has acquired the five-storey building in the fashionable district of Gangnam Seoul.
The building cost the girl of 9.5 billion Korean won, or about $8 million, according to a public document on the registration of real estate, says CNN.
From Boram there are two popular YouTube account on which it places the content channel related toys with 13.6 million subscribers and account video blog with 17.6 million subscribers. In one of his most popular clips, which has over 376 million views, Boram preparing noodles using plastic toy kitchen, and then enthusiastically takes them on camera.
In 2017, the public organization Save the Children has received complaints from citizens on the rollers Boram: supposedly they have a negative impact on children, their emotional and moral development. Meant staged video where Boram pulls the money from the wallet of the father or the like operates the machine. The organization reported these videos to the police officers and they were removed from the channel.