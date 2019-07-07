61-year-old Melanie Griffith in the black bikini resting on Ibiza

| July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Actress having fun on the yacht, sunbathing and jumping into the water.

61-летняя Мелани Гриффит в черном бикини отдыхает на Ибице

Ex-wife of Antonio Banderas spends his vacation in Ibiza.

Paparazzi caught the actress while she enjoyed relaxing on the boat. Melanie was wearing a black bikini and looked for their age well. She has a trim figure and has abs.

On his page in Instagram Griffith published a photo from Spain. It the actress posing on a yacht in the same bikini, black hat and sunglasses.

61-летняя Мелани Гриффит в черном бикини отдыхает на Ибице

In this photo she looks a lot slimmer. Apparently, Melanie, like many stars like to edit your images in photoshop.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.