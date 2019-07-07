61-year-old Melanie Griffith in the black bikini resting on Ibiza
July 7, 2019 | Entertainment
Actress having fun on the yacht, sunbathing and jumping into the water.
Ex-wife of Antonio Banderas spends his vacation in Ibiza.
Paparazzi caught the actress while she enjoyed relaxing on the boat. Melanie was wearing a black bikini and looked for their age well. She has a trim figure and has abs.
On his page in Instagram Griffith published a photo from Spain. It the actress posing on a yacht in the same bikini, black hat and sunglasses.
In this photo she looks a lot slimmer. Apparently, Melanie, like many stars like to edit your images in photoshop.
