61-year-old Sharon stone showed toned body in a blue bikini
Sharon stone periodically likes to show her body – she still starred in a candid photoshoot for a glossy publications. But every time for the perfect figure and blooming appearance a 61-year-old star received harsh criticism from detractors. People refuse to believe that her age can be so slim and beautiful. Apparently, Sharon has now decided to show that even at home she can look stunning no less.
The star published a photo on which poses together with friends, Ron and Marta bloom, against the background of the pool. All three depict elements of martial arts and yoga. But if your friends are Sharon dressed in jeans and a t-shirt that Sharon was trying on the blue bikini. Thus she was able to demonstrate slender legs, chiseled arms, firm chest and tight stomach. Complements the image of the star glasses in pink frame.
This humorous photo on the Day of (labor Day) – national holiday USA, celebrated on the first Monday of September. Mar bloom, who published this same picture in his microblog, he wrote: “the eternal goddess Sharon stone”.
By the way, Sharon long been fond of healthy lifestyle and yoga. Once she even acted in a project where shows series favorite asanas. It sports, dance, Pilates and constant motion a major Hollywood sex symbol called his trusted secret of beauty and health. Also, the actress tries to eat right and a lot of attention to proper skin care. And loves active families with children: together with 19-year-old Ron, 14-year-old Laird and 13-year-old Queenie, they often go to the mountains to ski and enjoy the fresh air.