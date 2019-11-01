62-year-old Melanie Griffith showed photo in lingerie
Sixties Melanie Griffith continues to show a figure which will be envied by every other girl of thirty. These slender legs and abs are admirable.
Melanie Griffith may well compete with the young starlet in the title of the most athletic women in Hollywood. Her figure is simply amazing: not a gram of cellulite on legs and elastic press.
So why not show to subscribers? Just stylists Jamie and Simon Mizrahi Horus, who worked with Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian, has released a line of underwear. Melanie decided to support them and demonstrated that it all looks very good, laying out pictures in the outfits in your Instagram.
“I love everything that they do and want every thing from their collection!” — wrote Griffith.
Followers figure appreciated, not paying any attention to the promoted actress outfit. “This shape”, “I guess you really work hard on ourselves to look good?” — they wrote.
Members of the right — Melanie do exercise regularly. For 11 years, the actress is training under the supervision of Gunnar Peterson, Creator of the exclusive programme of exercises with the rope and cords, which also practices Sylvester Stallone. Nice!