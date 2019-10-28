63-year-old sister of Michael Jackson La Toya impressed the audience with a slender figure
One of the sisters of the “king of pop” Michael Jackson amazed fans during his recent publication. 63-year-old La Toya Jackson was never able to achieve the popularity of his brother, however, managed to surprise the audience with an incredibly slim figure and stunning appearance, looking, in the opinion of some fans, for many years younger “passport data”.
Among the many brothers and sisters of Michael Jackson, only he and Janet Jackson have managed to achieve world fame. Others have been less fortunate, but some, for example, La Toya Jackson even managed to get around eminent relatives. Some recent photos from a party thrown by a friend of the singer in the birthday party, created a furore among subscribers. At the event, the sister of the king of pop appeared in a skintight body jumpsuit of black color, showing a perfect slender figure.
In the comments to the pictures followers get lots of compliments luxurious forms of the singer, noting that the selected costume makes it similar to the on-screen character Halle berry – cat-Woman – graceful, charming and incredibly sexy. Others write that La Toya Jackson with age, more externally, becoming similar to the famous brother and wish her to achieve more popularity, sravnival at least with his sister Janet Jackson.