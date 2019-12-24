$64 000 in 5 days in the hospital: as a tourist from Russia crashed in the United States
My friend Andrew had an accident in the United States and he had several broken bones, — says Arseniy Khristenko on his YouTube channel. Now I’m going to meet him to find out how it happened and how much it will cost him the treatment, the numbers are huge! Further explain himself Andrew.
In the 20 days of November, I got in a car accident in Los Angeles. I was driving on a two-wheeled vehicle, the speed limit, and I was hit by the man — didn’t notice how I was going. In the States it is very common to turn 180 degrees, you can do them anywhere and it left on a yellow line. I saw it for 150 meters, it was dark. And he was standing on the yellow line and was waiting for me to pass. I looked at him, he looked at me, but at the last moment he probably didn’t notice me — I was in his blind spot.
I have not just a broken leg and an open fracture of the knee joint. It’s a little bit different. Not that I superprofessionalnyh rider, but I’m careful, and I saw this guy who knocked me down. He still has not made contact. His insurance company regularly sends me emails and tries to call to check on things, but my lawyer said nothing to say, because it may later affect the whole business.
We must pay tribute to the services of the first response. The accident occurred — and 25-40 seconds after firefighters arrived. When this situation occurs, in the United States come three kinds of specialists are firefighters, police officers and doctors. Came to me only a fire and immediately identified what I need in the hospital. I passed out, was not in a state of shock, I remember everything perfectly. I flew the machine, first fell on the front of the car, ran the driver, began to lift me. People already were so many, they began to shout that he didn’t touch me. In a state of pain shock, I felt nothing and decided to try to stand. It did not work — I saw my foot dangling. It didn’t hurt at first. Now I remember it all with a smile, but when I tried to stand up, I immediately fell. All it took 25-40 seconds and already there arrived firefighters.
One of the firefighters did not hesitate, immediately cut me leg, opened it, and said, “Well, everyone, this is a hospital.”
In the hospital, lots of doctors on everyone they have their own doctor. When I arrived, there were many, they were all taking pictures of my injury. Then they suddenly seemed to have disappeared and in came two policemen. I again told them what happened. They asked why I was not braking the way — decided that I didn’t see it. But I saw it and was 100% sure that it passes me. They also asked if I have insurance.
If after an accident in the record that you are a victim — victim that a plus, because it does not increase the insurance fee for the car, will not be awarded any points, the consequences will only be physical and material. This will not affect your case and status.
All bills came to me immediately, but about a week after I got out of the hospital. For all separate account and they are all different. For the firefighters is $ 1,500, because they came and hauled me about 5 miles to the hospital. The operation cost is also $ 1,500. These first two accounts came 10 days after I returned home.
California will not leave you in danger — even if you have no ID, will not leave you to die. They are required to treat you, otherwise it is leaving a person in mortal danger. They don’t have to hold you for a long time, it is much faster to let you go. I lay there for 5 nights, together with all costs — 63 $ 936, but I had not yet come in the last 3 days.
First of all I want to say to everyone who comes here needs to insure their life, liability, vehicle and so on. It’s vital to do not to get into a situation where you have a lot of money. Moreover, in California there is a fine for not having health insurance, and from 2020 it will become much more.
How I was treated at the hospital, it is a top level that I saw. I have no issue to all employees of the hospital, they are professionals. All very human, all explain tell. As the doctor said to me once on 150 thousand it happens, as I have: if such injury to the tendons and ligaments are not affected. Otherwise it would be 8 months minimum.
Design, which is wearing on me, meant that I did not bend the knee in any case — it can hurt. Here is exposed the degree under which I in the future will be to bend the knee. Sometimes you want it to bend but impossible. Madly waiting for the moment when will be able to do it.
I wish everyone was very attentive, looked around and understood that everything would end quickly and not only your fault.