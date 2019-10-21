64-year-old Ornella Muti has demonstrated amazing acrobatic abilities
The celebrity shared with fans a video of her doing acroyoga. A native of Italy thanked personal trainer Kaddarina Langstrumpf for skills training in this sport. Artist — prioritize yoga from a young age that helped her to achieve a high level in this case. The star of the movie “the taming of the shrew” often shares with fans on shots on which she is depicted performing various asanas.
As stated by the actress herself, these exercises — the key to its excellent form, and practice helped Muti to become more relaxed and freer. A beautiful appearance is maintained and proper nutrition — for a long time, the celebrity is the vegetarian, and for more than 20 years practicing a raw food diet. However, in recognition of the famous Italian, sometimes she still breaks down, because in formal situations serves not so much raw vegetables.