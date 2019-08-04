65-year-old Christie Brinkley admired the great figure at a dinner in new York
August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In new York held a summer dinner, dedicated to the exit collection Rachel Zoe. The event was attended by 65-year-old Christie Brinkley, who leads a very active lifestyle and shows us her gorgeous figure and beautiful images at different social events.
At this time the model wore a long dress cherry color with floral pattern on the fabric and exposed shoulders. In the hands of Christie kept a black fishnet bag with floral appliqué and beige and brown wide-brimmed cowboy hat.
A highlight of the image became the wide waistband at waist decorated with turquoise, which was supplemented with two almost identical rings on the fingers of both hands also with turquoise.
