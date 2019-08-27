65-year-old Lyubov Uspenskaya naked on the beach (photos)
Famous Russian singer Lubov Uspenskaya, who was born and raised in Kiev, excited the network of candid photos. 65-year-old star published in Instagram a picture in which sunbathes Topless on the beach in Spain. The assumption is sunbathing only in panties red bikini and cap. She covers her face with his hands. The singer writes that she protects him from harm of ultraviolet radiation, which negatively affects the skin, it dries and ages.
“Yes, I remember I was given advice not to sunbathe! But in Moscow so not enough sun, I decided for a vacation at least once to get some vitamin D. But the face — hiding! Shore! Even handles closed”, — wrote under the assumption provocative pictures.
Frank frame has caused a heated debate on the network. Some members admire forms singer who looks great at her age. Others accused her of vulgarity and use of photoshop.
“That’s impossible. Quite crazy. Poor, And in another position it was impossible to take a picture?”, “You look great, but I would not like to show themselves in that guise,” “the beauty has no age, beauty has photoshop”, “This, of course, it’s too revealing photos”, “At this age, the scope should be, maybe soon, porn will start to appear?”, “Why put ass rasshirenniy”, “Ottamasara. Am I the only one embarrassed?”, — outraged commentators under the photo.
However, the assumption does not pay attention to the attacks, continues to enjoy and post photos in a swimsuit. For this she was brought to Spain by a personal photographer.
By the way, on stage the singer is no less audacious — she prefers form-fitting mini dresses and shorts youth.
Soon for the first time in eight years Uspenskaya will perform in Kyiv with a solo concert.
