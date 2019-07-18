66-the summer official of the United States sent four thousand colleagues to a song of Tupac. After that he was fired
66-year-old Director of the Department of social services of Iowa Jerry Foxhoven likes of rapper Tupac Shakur — and even seem too.
On Friday he was included in the office songs of the rapper and have been doing regular mailings with quotations from his texts. On Valentine’s Day of Foxhoven sent around a photo of a smiling Tupac, and on its anniversary brought cookies decorated with the inscription “Thug life”, — writes the jellyfish.
In June of Foxhaven decided to hold the mass action. He made up a letter, which said that the weekend at Tupac birthday and proposed to celebrate it by listening to the song, the rapper. He also noted that it was his two year anniversary of work in the Department. Then Foxhoven sent a letter on 4 300 e-mail addresses of their colleagues and subordinates. The next day Foxhoven fired.
Direct link large-scale distribution and the dismissal of the official representative of the Governor is not confirmed. Foxhoven said the Agency Associated Press, that actually he was going to leave.
After his dismissal the Department has calculated how many e-mails mentioning Tupac he sent to colleagues and subordinates for two years. When printing it came out more than 350 pages. In this case, for this time at least one person filed a complaint on Foxhaven.