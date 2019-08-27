68-year-old mother of Vera Brezhnev struck and finely chiselled figure in a swimsuit (photo)
68-year-old Tamara dumpling, the mother of the singer Vera Brezhneva, was struck by the network of slender figure in a swimsuit.
“Greek August, solar heat over the sea, a magical sunset fire. Under the pines at the bar – a cool cocktail in speakers songs slow trill. Transparent sea in the midday heat flows happiness. And this is with me. Thanks to those who sent me away“, — she signed the photo, which poses lying in the water.
Vera Brezhneva is one of the first responded to the photo by placing a few hearts.
“Figure …sure — fire, You deserve it. To all mothers this holiday,” write commentators.
By the way, resting woman in Greece. And who exactly sent her on vacation, not writing.
Note that Tamara dumpling is the mother of four daughters. Faith’s parents bought the apartment in Boryspil, but my mom travels frequently visiting daughters and seem like a star daughter, is not a patriot of his native country.
We will remind, recently the daughter of Vera Brezhnev showed a figure in a swimsuit.
