69-year-old Caitlin Jenner wants to have a baby
Soon the family Kardashian-Jenner may be even more! Recently, reporters learned that Kathleen Jenner and her beloved Sophia Hutchins are thinking about starting a family.
For more than two years, Kathleen Jenner found Sophia Hutchins. Young fiancee of a movie star, too, was a man and did a sex-change operation.
Recently, an insider told the correspondent of the portal Mirror that now Caitlin and Sophia do not think about how and when to register their relationship. Most women dream about… overall baby!
“About a year they discuss the baby. Of course, Jenner already has 10 children (including from his first marriage Kris Jenner — approx. Woman.ru), but she never had the opportunity to try on the role of mother, and Caitlin always dreamed about it,” — said the online edition of anonymous.
Kendall and Kylie are not happy at this news. They believe that the decisions of Caitlin greatly affected by the Sofia — girls not hide the fact that they don’t really like the choice of the father.
But Kim Kardashian supported her stepfather and his girlfriend. According to rumors, Jenner has appealed to instudio for help in choosing a surrogate mother — their younger children, Kim gave birth to itself.