7 awesome useful properties of bananas
These fruits must include in your daily diet. Scientists from Belgium told about what is especially valuable for a person bananas.
1. High fiber content. Bananas are rich in dietary fibers, both soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber slows down digestion, which permanently retains a feeling of satiety.
2. The health of the heart. High fiber content is good for the heart. Increase consumption of dietary fiber reduces the risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease.
3. Facilitate digestion. Bananas have a pronounced sweet flavor. They provide the feeling of heaviness on the one hand, but on the other hand, stimulate digestion, and help speed up metabolism.
4. A lot of nutrients. Bananas can be called the heavyweights in terms of number of beneficial ingredients that go into their composition. Among them the most important vitamins and minerals like potassium, calcium, magnesium, manganese, iron, folate, Niacin, Riboflavin and vitamin B6.
5. Source of potassium. Increased content of potassium in bananas makes them superfuntime. This mineral helps regulate the heartbeat, reduce blood pressure and positively affects brain function.
6. Reduce the pressure. Well-known ability of bananas to lower blood pressure. They contain low levels of salt and high in potassium.
7. Confront anemia. Due to the high iron content in bananas they are a great source of food for people suffering from anemia, that is, reducing the number of red blood cells or hemoglobin.