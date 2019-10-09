7 best foods for heart health
According to the latest research, eight middle-aged man out of ten are on the path to serious heart disease. This is one of the leading causes of death across the planet. Fortunately, this same study showed that more than 50% of deaths from cardiovascular diseases could be prevented by a simple change of diet. You can tell the health of your heart is you have the same plate. Here are the seven main products that will save you from unpleasant diseases: nutritionists advise to include in your menu immediately.
Dark chocolate
Great news for all who can not imagine their life without sweet: studies have shown undeniable benefits of dark chocolate for the heart. Scientists link this fact with a large number of contained in the product of polyphenols and flavonols — anti-inflammatory substances, protects the entire cardiovascular system.
The edamame beans
Soy beans are a good source of magnesium, folate, and potassium. These nutrients can help to lower blood pressure and maintain heart health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. The edamame beans protects the heart, increasing the body’s ability to produce low density lipoproteins (LDL): receptors that act as bouncers, pulling the “bad” cholesterol from the blood. Scientists from the University of Leeds has analysed a number of studies and found that the risk of cardiovascular diseases is significantly reduced in those people who consume the edamame beans on a regular basis.
Rooibos tea
A recent study conducted at the University of Pennsylvania, showed that people who respond poorly to stress, have an increased level of inflammation in the body. This is directly related to obesity, as well as such problems as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. When the alarm is off the charts, you have given to the mercy of the stress hormone, cortisol. He contributes to the displacement of lipids from the bloodstream into the fat cells. Rooibos tea contains a unique flavonoid aspalathin that reduce the amount of stress hormones that cause hunger and fat storage. This means that the heart can be securely restricted from the appearance of fatty plaques.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant, the content of which unlike most nutrients in fresh products increases after cooking and processing. Dozens of studies indicate a relationship between regular consumption of lycopene and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, skin damage and certain cancers.
Walnuts
Walnuts are loaded with antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease. The most complete review of clinical trials on nut consumption in relation to cardiovascular disease have shown that consumption of only 10 grams of walnuts, five days a week reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by almost 40 percent!
Flax seed
Flaxseed is the richest source of the same omega-3 fats that help reduce inflammation, prevent mood swings and to protect against heart disease and diabetes.
Sprouted garlic
Scientists report that sprouted garlic has even more positive effect on the heart than fresh.
Studies have shown that antioxidants contained herein, after a few weeks significantly reduces the amount of plaques in the arteries.