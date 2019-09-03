7 best mascot in the fall of 2019
Autumn is the time of feelings and bright emotions, though not always pleasant. Experts spoke about some of the mascots that will help to overcome any difficulties and make your life better this fall.
Probably, to start with September and autumn in General is with the rearrangement of furniture and cleaning according to the rules of Feng Shui. Transformation always starts with ourselves and from your home, so try to tune into a positive wave since the early days.
Dollar tree
This fall marked activity of the financial flows. Dollar tree will help bring them in the house and in the office. This plant is one of the best talismans to attract money and financial luck.
With it becomes much easier to shop, plan a budget. It helps to find motivation and just makes the situation better. If not, then you can put it in the living room or in the hallway.
Orange color
This color will be the most positive and the happiest in the fall of 2019 not because autumn is associated with orange, red and yellow. As has been said, current fall is expected to the flourishing of creative people. It will be a time of great victories in this area. Many will be able to find your calling, someone will be able to implement their old plans and dreams, to succeed in creative activities.
The color orange has a special energy that awakens unconventional thoughts in a person. Moreover, this color refers to the group of so-called neutral colors that can be worn at any time — in a positive or dangerous, doesn’t matter. Now he becomes the most important, because it includes the universe.
The stone carnelian
Where without stones-talismans? In the fall of 2019 expected flash of positive energy and creative success. All that people need at this time is the strength to move forward and the implementation of all tasks.
Carnelian has the power of the Fire element, but not excessive and untamed, like many other stones, but calm and focused. This stone is the best, because it helps to develop persistence and fortitude. This is useful in all spheres of life — both in business and in love. With cornelian, the likelihood that you will want to give up, will be reduced to almost zero.
Platinum jewelry
Accessories made of this metal are perfectly in tune with the energy of the coming fall. Platinum helps to set goals, promote intellectual stamina and activates intuition.
Platinum goes well with carnelian, orange color. That metal is a special power that affects the person carefully. Gold this plan is not suitable this fall, because it is uncompromising and creates a little chaos. Platinum rings and bracelets — some of the best decorations for the upcoming three months.
Autumn leaf
It would be best to rip the maple leaf, because it is big and has a strong structure. This tree also has good enough energy in order that the sheet became a powerful talisman for good luck this fall.
Below the maple leaf became the mascot, you need to conduct a little ritual. Take a sheet, draw water from a natural source — a well or of a key. Dip it in water, then remove and say a simple plot: “Force of conjure water, mother fall, give me strength, luck and happiness.” The sheet should be dried and stored at home until the end of autumn. It would be better if you do this on the waxing moon or full Moon.
Chestnuts
Chestnuts is one of the symbols of autumn in our area. Since ancient times these trees were planted near houses to ward off evil spirits and attract the good luck. It is also useful to carry the chestnuts with them.
National signs say that girls should wear brown fruit in your left pocket, and the man in the right. It will be useful, if the fruit of this tree you just put on the table in the kitchen or in the workplace.
Rowan
Another popular mascot of autumn. We have included it in the best of seven talismans 2019, because this time the main sphere of life will be financially. As already mentioned, this time of creative dawn, and Rowan is a great financial a talisman and amulet from harm.
You need to collect ripe Rowan, put it in a woolen bag, and then to read a simple plot: “Berry red, help me in business. So as not to interfere with the weather inclement, so it was all in my hands.” Put the bag in a secluded place in the house that nobody knew. This will give you and your family strength, luck, save you from nasty people.