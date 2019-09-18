7 best used 4×4 SUV, according to British
British automobile publication Autoexpress has called 7 the most interesting of all-wheel drive crossovers that you can find on the secondary market. Share their thoughts with you.
Economical Dacia Duster
Known under the brand Renault, the European Dacia Duster has pleased the experts at good capacity and reliable diesel engine, which allows a good save on fuel.
To facelift 1.5-litre diesel models were given 90 HP, after restyling – 109 HP Engine combined with a 6-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. Mixed consumption of 5.3 liters per 100 km.
Practical Suzuki SX4
Not the most beautiful, but also quite a reliable four-wheel drive cross-hatch. The British noted practical trunk of the car and economical diesel.
But for the latest model, available 1.4-liter gasoline turbo engine, 140 HP We tested this version of the SX4 and with confidence say that this is one of the best engines for power and fuel consumption.
Competitive Hyundai Santa Fe
According to experts, with this model in 2007, the Koreans have shown they can compete with renowned manufacturers from Europe and Japan. However, they recognize that while the crossover wasn’t perfect in handling, but this is compensated by the spacious 7-seat interior, a powerful engine and an extensive list of equipment.
Truck Toyota Hilux
Great SUV with rigidly connected full drive and a low gear, which, moreover, has a large capacity. Experts suggest to opt for versions with a 3.0-liter diesel unit capacity — in the seventh generation it produces 170 HP
Toyota Hilix VII
Before the advent of the new line of Volvo XC60 was considered the penultimate in Britain one of the best midsize crossovers. But even with the outdated design, it has not lost its core values – the set of security systems, high-quality and comfortable interior and a well tuned suspension.
Native Range Rover Sport
The British would not be myself if I did not include in this list the products of native brand Land Rover. Crossover Range Rover Sport they call “a tempting alternative to the typical German car” with lots of free space.
Among the recommendations – again diesel, 3.0 liter with V6 cylinders. According to them, this motor is perfect for leisurely trips and much cheaper to run than a petrol V8.
At least his native Land Rover Discovery
Another representative of the British family – and again with the diesel V6. Along with good all-wheel drive system and a choice of driving modes Terrain Response, this engine enables to cope with any difficulties on the roads