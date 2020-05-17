7 books of American writers, which became more popular in Russia than in the US
This American writers and their literary masterpieces which everyone has heard of Russian — and, most likely, even read. According to the newspaper Russia Beyond, Americans no longer treat books as anxious as their parents and grandparents. Russian — reading nation, and they know the classics of American literature are sometimes better than the US people themselves. What is this book?
1. Mark TWAIN — “The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer”
You will probably argue and say that mark TWAIN is well known in the United States. But almost all Russian children read “the adventures of Huckleberry Finn”, the sequel about his friend Tom Sawyer.
The main reason of the popularity of these American characters are brilliantly captured Soviet films on the state order. In addition, the fictional town in the book, TWAIN is actually called St. Petersburg!
By the way, TWAIN was one of the first American tourists to visit Russia, which he later remembered in his memoirs about travel “Innocents abroad” (1869), and in the early 1900-ies he took proletarian writer Maxim Gorky in the United States.
2. Ray Bradbury — “The Martian Chronicles”
Americans younger than 50 years may not be very familiar with this author, but almost in every Russian family, this book appeared on the bookshelf, when the Soviet Union published a special edition of Bradbury. The censors believed the scientific literature is the least disruptive and generously rewarded such books in great quantities.
In addition, there were at least six screenings of the film adaptations of “the Chronicles” in the Soviet Union and in modern Russia.
For some reason in the last decade, “dandelion Wine” by Bradbury has become extremely popular among Russian young people, mostly hipsters.
3. O. Henry — “the ransom of red Chief”
Some short stories by this author have become very popular, for example, “gift of the Magi”. Thanks to the cult Soviet film Director Leonid Gaidai is the Soviet people got acquainted with three short stories by O. Henry. Film of 1962 “the Exact cause” was based on the short stories “the Roads we choose”, “Kindred spirits” and “the ransom of red Chief”.
As you can see, Russians love adventure story based on historical subjects, which they consider to be a bit exotic. In particular, from-for “the leader of the Redskins” many Russian children still play cowboys and Indians.
4. James Fenimore Cooper’s “Last of the Mohicans”
The first Russian translation of this book appeared in 1833, just a few years after it was first published in English. During the XIX and XX centuries, he was transferred again several times.
As in English, “the Last of the Mohicans” became a popular aphorism in Russian, meaning the last, rare and unique example of something. This book is now available to students for summer reading.
However, neither Soviet nor Russian filmmakers have filmed this book — they picked another from the works of Cooper: “the Pathfinder, or on the shores of Ontario”. The role of the protagonist Netti of Bumppo was the last for the legendary Soviet actor Andrei Mironov.
5. Jack London “hearts of three” or “White Fang”
The Russians know very well by this author. In school most read “White Fang”, the story of the dog-oluwole during the gold rush of Alaska. The story leaves Richard Gere and Hachiko far behind from the point of view of drama. And you know what? One of the first films in this story was filmed in the Soviet Union!
Another popular book of London “hearts of three”. In fact, the author wrote it thinking it can be an adventurous scenario for Hollywood, but the Studio did not pay attention to the story. However, the script was turned into a extremely popular Russian-Ukrainian film in 1992.
However, the majority of Russian children might think that London is a British writer. As you know, “London is the capital of Great Britain” is the first phrase they teach in English lessons.
6. Kurt Vonnegut — “Slaughterhouse-five, or the children’s Crusade”
Russian fans of dystopia and fantasy. Let’s remember what Russian writer of the early 20th century, Yevgeny Zamyatin inspired Orwell and his “1984”, and Huxley in his “brave new world”.
Therefore, the list includes a book describing the bombing of Dresden during the Second world war, a witness to which Vonnegut was a prisoner of war, and which took refuge at idle slaughterhouse. The work of Vonnegut was for a while censored and banned in the US, but she has always been extremely popular in the USSR.
7. William Faulkner — “the sound and the fury”
The first time in the history of U.S.-Soviet space bridge, in July 1986, a Russian woman said that if she came to the US just once, you would visit Oxford, Mississippi — the hometown of the writer William Faulkner. American host, Phil Donahue, was surprised both by the fact that the woman knew where Faulkner was born, and the fact that she actually knew this writer who is not very well known in the United States.
Although Faulkner is not included in the curriculum of Russia, “the sound and the fury” is part of all school curricula for the Humanities.
