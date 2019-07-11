7 changes in the body that cannot be ignored
Swelling of the eyelids
Swelling of the upper eyelids signal the disorders in the kidneys. But the bottom often swell due to problems with the heart or the liver. Therefore, if within a few days the problem does not go away, you should not ignore such changes in the body.
Redness of the face without a good reason
A person can blush for a variety of reasons, for example, from exercise, from taking alcohol. But sometimes it happens for no whatever reason. According to doctors, there are several explanations for such changes of the body. If the partial redness that is accompanied by dizziness and darkening in the eyes, then we can talk about changes in blood pressure. Blushing face in women over 40 can talk about the approaching menopause. And the red face may be formed when the demodicosis.
Cracks in the corners of the mouth
Most often this indicates a chronic ailment. In addition, such changes in the body can be a symptom of pathological deficiency of vitamins A, E and group B. Very often the problem occurs in smokers and people suffering from intoxication.
Dry skin
Usually the skin can dry in the winter, because the body lacks vitamins. But sometimes in other seasons too, there is a very dry skin. The reason for these changes can be hormonal disturbance or the development of diabetes. It is desirable in this case to consult a doctor, as the consequences of such changes in the body can be catastrophic.
Points on the teeth
We are not talking about the darkening of the enamel, indicating that the decay and unpleasant white spots on the teeth or touches. They can talk about the lack of flora or too large quantity of water consumed. Most often this indicates a chronic disease of fluorosis. In this case, you must contact your dentist.
Hair loss
Hair tend to fall out. But sometimes it’s too noticeable. Most often, this indicates the presence of autoimmune disorders, dysfunction of the thyroid gland, or skin infection.
The same applies to thinning eyebrows. If they are not as thick, this is clearly a health problem. You need to think about going to an endocrinologist, since few eyebrows — clear evidence of violations of the thyroid gland.
Cracked heels
Very often people suffer from cracking of heels, but I think it’s completely normal. However, this is not so — changes on the body can talk about the fungus, deficiency of vitamins A and E. Therefore, it is necessary or to think about eating fruits and vegetables, or run to the doctor.
Medikforum