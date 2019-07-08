7 common myths about food
Food is a very important part of human life. It’s the energy, the ability to vigor and good spirits. But if the wrong approach to your diet can only harm.
Some common myths about food there are and interfere with human health, talk in our material.
Myth # 1: all calories are the same
Believe me, no. The calories obtained from Apple and cupcake are completely different. If you treat all calories as equal, you miss quite an important point: how food is digested to obtain the coveted energy. For example, soda is clearly inferior to the caloric content of a pear, but its glycemic index is very high, besides the drink has no fiber. But the pear will affect the blood sugar levels gradually. Due to the regular consumption of foods with a high glycemic index can develop insulin resistance and then type 2 diabetes.
Myth # 2: all fats should be excluded from the diet
Fatty food fatty food are different. There are healthy fats, and some are not. But they are necessary for your health as well as contribute to satiety, the correct operation of the brain, hormonal stability. It is better to choose for eating healthy fats – avocado, olive oil, fresh eggs, nuts.
Myth # 3: vegetarian diets are healthier
It is impossible with certainty to say that a vegetarian diet is healthier and healthier. Yes, whole grains, beans and nuts high in nutrients and vitamins. But we must not forget about the meat substitutes, refined carbohydrates and other food that is loved by vegetarians and which would be of no benefit to the body.
Myth # 4: all carbs lead to weight gain
There are different types of carbohydrates and not all of them lead to weight gain. For example, refined carbohydrates can really affect the figure. These include sweets, soda, white bread and other similar products. Instead, eat more slowly digested carbohydrates, which lead to normal sugar level in blood, leaving a long sensation of satiety. And the power lies not in flour products and in fruits, vegetables, some cereals.
Myth No. 5: the body needs to make detox
The body is capable to clean itself. And does it almost every minute. Therefore, to remove toxins and additionally cleaned entirely optional.
Myth No. 6: eggs harm the heart
Has long been considered that eggs are harmful food for the cardiovascular system. The reason including was an advertisement stating that they are a source of cholesterol. But now it has been proved that the eggs affected is very small. One or two eggs are completely harmless to humans. But refined carbohydrates, pastries, fast food and TRANS fats will have a negative impact on the heart.
Myth # 7: you can not eat at night, otherwise you’ll get fat
The food may not in itself cause weight gain. So do not eat at night just these reasons – not the right decision. It is important what and how much you eat. It is important to observe correct calorie, to monitor the balance of fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Subject to physical exertion extra pounds you will not get any. But eat at night for reasons of improving the digestive system will be correct. After all, eating before bedtime will cause the stomach to work hard in that time, as he needs to rest.
Medikforum