“7 days — 7 of cups” — a technique that eliminates abdominal fat!
Being overweight is a real problem. It’s been a terrible influence on health and can cause a number of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. People suffering from excess weight, as a rule, try to adhere to a strict diet or even doing liposuction, believing that there is no alternative.
But there is always a way, and in this case it’s easier than you think. Why don’t you try something more natural and effective? If you want to lose weight and not harm your health, we have great news!
The recipe for the drink, which literally works wonders with the body. Begin every day with this juice, and the problem of abdominal fat will cease to bother you.
In addition, the juice has incredible taste, and the nice thing is that all the components are easy to find in your own refrigerator. If your goal is excellent health and gaining good physical shape, try to pay attention to what you eat. Mormyrus your portions, choose healthy food, consume more fruits, vegetables and whole grains and completely eliminate sweets and sugar. And, of course, include in the diet of green juice for burning fat.
INGREDIENTS
1 cucumber
3 slices of pineapple
1 stalk celery
1 tbsp. parsley leaves
Thoroughly wash your fruits and vegetables.Slice the cucumber slices.Grind celery and parsley into small pieces.Add all ingredients in blender.Mix ‘ em!
Drink juice in the morning on an empty stomach.Do not add sugar or artificial sweeteners.Drink this drink no later than 15 minutes after cooking, before he has a chance to lose its beneficial properties.
This amazing juice is the richest source of vitamins. Drink it within 7 days and forget about abdominal fat! The results you will notice in no time and feel healthier and stronger. Lose weight with pleasure!
Notice that this juice cleanse, so its use should not last for months. Watch carefully for any unpleasant reactions. If you notice that something is wrong — stop eating, because not all people react to this cleansing the same.