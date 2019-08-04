7 debunked common myths about type 2 diabetes
Foreign experts debunk the 7 most common myths about type 2 diabetes, among which the development of the disease in obesity. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Type 2 diabetes means the body does not use insulin properly. The disease is directly related to the deterioration of all body systems if left untreated. It is therefore vital that people were aware of his condition, but a number of popular misconceptions remain. According to experts, although the risk of disease increases with age, often the disease is diagnosed in young people, according to the latest data.
Being overweight significantly increases the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes of the disease, but almost a quarter of people have a normal body mass index (less than 25). Special attention should be paid to the waist. Myth is the fact that the disease is successfully controlled by medication.
“Although medications help reduce some of the complications, in any event, patients are at a greater risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, dementia” — warn doctors.
Although common symptoms of the condition include thirst, frequent urination, weakness, unexplained weight loss. It does not show the true picture, as about one in four people suffering from type 2 diabetes, has no such signs, and the diagnosis is made only after the blood donation. Another misconception is an incurable disease that inevitably progresses. In fact, there is much evidence that losing weight reduces the dependence on drugs, and helps to restore normal blood sugar levels.
The myth is that people with type 2 diabetes are not advised to drive a motor vehicle because of the danger of hypoglycemia. In this case, the help of special practices associated with care. The dangerous fallacy lies in the fact, such individuals should not engage in sports that is not so.