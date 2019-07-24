7 diseases that can indicate constipation
Crohn’s disease and other inflammatory illnesses of the intestine, spinal cord injury, cancer of the pancreas. A number of serious and dangerous diseases can manifest a symptom such as constipation.
That is why this problem need not be ashamed to consult a doctor.
Inflammatory bowel disease. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease develops in connection with inflammatory processes in the intestine. Constipation and diarrhea at the same time become constant companions of man.
The irritable bowel syndrome. This violation can also indicate constipation and diarrhea. In addition they often have bloating and cramps.
Diseases of the liver. Such liver diseases as cancer, cirrhosis and hepatitis, can cause symptoms that include nausea, constipation, abdominal pain, and itching.
Cancer of the pancreas. At the beginning of the disease develops little or no symptoms, but over time a person may experience itchy skin, abdominal pain and digestive problems, including constipation.
A urinary tract infection. Their targets are the kidneys, bladder and ureters. Therefore, the problems specific to spoiled digestion, can include pain in the back and side.
Brain injury. When spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injury patients are also prone to constipation.
The endometriosis. In this disease there is a growth of tissue of the uterus, which affects other places in the body — for example, the intestines. The resulting constipation may indicate a poor process.