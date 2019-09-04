7 disorders in which experience unexplained fatigue
Fatigue for no apparent reason may occur in connection with physiological disturbances and emotional exhaustion. We’ll talk more about that.
According to doctors, one of the common causes strange fatigue — depression. Often this depression is not due to shocks, but because of the basic processing and lack of sleep, which lead to the fact that the brain cells a deficit of serotonin.
Also on the occurrence of fatigue is affected by a lack of b vitamins. Experts warn that it’s wrong to be in terms of active physical exertion, hard work, responsibility. Lack of adequate rest leads to the fact that the body begins to receive less vitamins.
Often the fatigue that is felt without serious for that reason, it is a sign of the dangerous disorders. For example, in the development of metabolic syndrome and the loss of sensitivity of cells to insulin impaired glucose uptake by the body, and this leads to weakness.
Another cause of fatigue – medication. In particular, a sense of weakness, fatigue, dizziness may occur as a side effect when using drugs from pressure, antihistamines and sedatives.
In addition, fatigue, apathy and lethargy are observed in hypothyroidism – violation in the activity of the thyroid gland, which slow down metabolic processes and may have hormonal disruption.
Complain of fatigue and patients with cardiovascular pathologies. In their case, weakness is an indication that the heart because of the loss of their healthy functions are not ensured full with blood and oxygen.
“Severe fatigue and headache – the first harbingers of stroke and heart attack, this is especially important to remember people with chronic heart problems,” — noted experts.