7 drinks that can soothe and protect from stress
To protect the nerves and enhance control over emotions experts suggest to drink green and chamomile tea, milk, plain water and vegetable juices.
Green tea. It contains the substance theanine, a relaxing effect on the brain. As a result, reduces anxiety, decreases nervous tension.
Cherry juice. His single use of the effect is not likely to give. However, regular intake of cherry juice, as studies have shown, improves sleep quality, which in turn increases the security of the nervous system that constantly test the strength of routine stress.
Black tea. Science confirms: black tea reduces the concentration of stress hormone cortisol in the blood. To offer a man in a moment of strong excitement a Cup of black tea would be appropriate.
Milk. A milk composition is present in tryptophan-an amino acid that is converted in the neurotransmitter serotonin, influencing the development of a good mood. In addition, milk has the calcium and magnesium that help to relieve the pressure. Warm milk helps to relax, as the temperature increases the soothing effect produced by its components.
Chamomile tea. In chamomile contains the amino acid glycine, which relaxes nerves and acts as a mild sedative.
The juice from the vegetables. If you cook the juice with celery, cabbage and spinach, you get a beverage with high levels of calcium and magnesium, is effective for reducing blood pressure. Also in this juice are very rich in vitamin C, which helps the body respond to stress without dramatic consequences.
Water. Drink plain water works wonders: in particular, while in the entire body releases endorphins. These chemicals improve mood and provide a sense of well-being.