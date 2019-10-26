7 food habits that can be considered deadlier
These studies suggest that some dietary habits are killing us: half of all deaths from heart attack, stroke and diabetes have been associated with dietary patterns. On the body, in particular, adversely affected by the “deadly seven” such habits.
The use of sweet drinks. The habit it helps to improve the blood sugar that adversely affects many processes in the body. Regular consumption of sugary drinks is a factor 7.4% of deaths from heart attack, stroke and diabetes. Speaking of sweet drinks, scientists have in mind not only Cola and other sweet drinks, but also packaged fruit juices with added sugar, sports drinks, energy, milkshakes, tea, coffee and sugar. Experts advise not to consume these drinks on a regular basis, and not to drink beverages with artificial sweeteners.
Too rare intake of fruit. According to who, the lack of fruit is responsible for 7.5% of human deaths. The organization strongly advised to make use of fruits is a healthy habit to eat at least 5 portions of about 400 grams of fruits and vegetables. According to them, it is more likely to use fruit instead of purchased desserts that contain a lot of fat, artificial ingredients and calories.
The lack of control of the content of omega-3 in the diet. It is very important to monitor whether the person gets sufficient omega-3 unsaturated fatty acids, the lack of such habits can become deadly for the heart. Lack of omega-3 is responsible for 7.8% of deaths from heart disease.
To get omega-3 fatty acids, you must eat fatty fish — salmon, trout, tuna, sardines, mackerel, and walnuts, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, olive oil, beans.
Passion for processed meat. According to the commentary, who, daily consumption of 50 grams of processed meat 18% increases the likelihood of cancer of the rectum. The habit of constantly eating foods from processed meat is related to 8.2% of deaths. The reason: these products contain too much is destructive to the body of artificial ingredients. Fans of the sausage experts advise to pay attention to oven baked chicken and Turkey.
Reluctance to eat vegetables. With the lack of fresh vegetables, scientists associated with 7.5% of deaths: the body is not getting the necessary amounts of vitamins, minerals and other phytonutrients. Last summer, the American society of nutrition made a statement that reluctance to eat fruits and vegetables is the cause of mass deaths at a young age. The scientists stated that “an estimated one in seven deaths from heart disease associated with insufficient intake of fruit and one of the 12 deaths due to the very small number in the diet of vegetables.”
First of all, experts consider useful the use of seasonal vegetables.
Abuse of salt. Salt (in large quantities) is really the killer: its excess in the diet is responsible for almost 10% of deaths. With the increased level of salt in the body retained fluid, increases the load on the heart and kidneys. The more finished products you consume, the more salt you put into your body – even the bread and pastries contain a lot of salt, which is added as a preservative to increase the shelf life of the product. The Council of experts: often use lemon juice, its sour taste enhances the feeling of salinity.
The lack of nuts and seeds. Nuts are an expensive pleasure, but to benefit from them, it is enough to use only 30 grams a day is actually several pieces. When you do not eat nuts, your body loses potassium, magnesium, iodine, b vitamins, folic acid, phosphorus, vitamins E and D.