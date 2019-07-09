7 foods that are good after 40 years
After 40 years the body is changing. Received food, he learns very differently, the metabolism slows down. It is therefore important to watch what you eat. Because of the consumption of the right foods to maintain health, youth and beauty. What foods should be included in the diet after the age of 40, talk in our material.
Broccoli
This product is extremely useful in that it contains fiber, folic acid, vitamins C and A, and calcium. Due to their reduced level of cholesterol, improving the many processes that occur in the body. After 40 years, everyone is recommended to include broccoli including in order to reduce the risk of cancer.
Blueberries
After 40 years, the blueberry is a necessary component in the diet. Berries are low in calories, and vitamins K and C, fiber, antioxidants and many nutrients. Due to the consumption of such a product decreases the risk of heart disease, improves memory and vision.
Fatty fish
People after 40 years is shown to eat fatty species of fish. Considered ideal salmon, mackerel, sardines. It is known that these products help to prevent heart attack, stroke, other heart diseases and blood vessels. And all due to the fact that fatty fish rich in vitamin D, protein, omega fatty 3 acids.
Sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory effect, and also contains substances that regulate blood sugar levels. This allows you to make the sweet potato an ideal product for diabetes and Oncology.
Soy
Many blamed soy, when it becomes a replacement for animal protein. But with the right combination it is a great product which costs to include in the diet after the age of 40. It is a useful plant proteins, omega fatty 3 acids. So soy is a great assistant in preventing cardiovascular, cancer and osteoporosis.
Tomatoes
The tomatoes are antioxidants, vitamins a, C and E. So they have to be in the diet of everyone who has crossed 40 years old. But the content of lycopene can help prevent most chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease and cancer.
Whole grains
If the diet of people over the age of 40 is a whole grain food, you can almost not worry about their health. They have a lot of minerals, vitamins, fiber. All this allows to regulate the blood sugar levels, reduce cholesterol levels, and blood pressure. In addition, whole grain products are perfect in case when you need to reduce weight or to maintain it normal.