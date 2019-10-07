7 foods that suggest to include in the diet nutritionists
Food is important in order to maintain your health at the proper level. There are certain foods that should be included in the diet is necessary. These products are recommended to include in the menu nutritionists.
Blueberries
Nutritionists say that it is one of the most useful berries in the diet. The product contains phytonutrients and antioxidants that are great tools to protect the body. Also, it is a large complex of vitamins and minerals: A, C, K, iron, magnesium, zinc, calcium and potassium.
Avocado
All nutritionists agree that avocados should be in the diet of each person. Its jokingly referred to as the “oil of the gods.” There are a lot of vitamins: K, C, B5, B6 as well as minerals, fiber, potassium, magnesium. Avocado is useful as a protection from the damage of free radicals. The greatest benefit comes from blackish-green fruit product.
Spinach
Such greens are very good for health. In spinach are vitamins, potassium, magnesium, iron, lutein, fiber – all beneficial for health. This can help to prevent heart disease and other ailments. Nutritionists say that the best is a seasonal product.
Bean products
These products are a great source of nutrients for the body, including vegetable protein, fiber. It reduces cholesterol, blood sugar, improve digestive function, help in getting rid of excess weight.
Lemon
Lemon is one of the main sources of vitamin C. It is not synthesized by the body, so it is important to include this product in the diet. Lemon has a beneficial effect on the skin, digestive, immune systems, reducing inflammation and improving mood.
Chia seeds
Nutritionists agree that Chia seeds are Superfoods. They have omega 3 fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, calcium, and magnesium. Chia seeds enable to maintain bone health, improve digestion, and allow you to stay long fed. So they will be a great addition to yoghurts, cereals.
Salmon
Salmon is rich in omega fatty 3 acids, which reduces the risk of heart disease, depression, Oncology. But it is only wild salmon, not that farm raised, warn nutritionists.