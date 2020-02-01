7 free resources to help save money on purchases at Amazon
Use these resources to save money or earn extra money — when shopping on Amazon. This writes the Money Talks News.
Amazon often sells products at prices lower than many other retailers. But some online tools will help you save even more money.
1. Amazon App
One of the best ways to enjoy discounts is to have the ability to check them. The Amazon app is connected to your Amazon account, so you can use it to check the latest offers and placing orders. For members of Amazon Prime who have access to some deals before other buyers, this can be especially useful.
You can also use the app to update its list of Amazon purchases and track your orders.
2. Shopkick
If you want to get rewarded for completing small tasks while shopping, try the app Shopkick. You will earn points called “kicks” for certain tasks in retail stores or when shopping on the Internet. For example, you can get kik on the Internet for visiting the website of the seller, the viewing or purchase of certain goods.
You can convert “Kiki” on free gift cards, including Amazon gift cards.
3. Ibotta
The Ibotta app offers cash rebates on the things you buy in many conventional and online stores, including Amazon. Ibotta offers from 2.5 to 5.5% cash under certain purchases on Amazon.
4. Resources for a refund
If you don’t want to use a smartphone app such as Ibotta for rebates, at least, use a website with cashback, Ebates, or TopCashback for example, when shopping on the Internet. Otherwise, you’re missing free money. Even if you don’t think it’s a lot, a refund increases with time.
5. Swagbucks
Swagbucks and other sites refund allows you to receive money when shopping on Amazon. Technically you get points, called “SB” for Amazon purchases through Swagbucks, but you can exchange them for cash via PayPal or for gift cards.
But Swagbucks is more than just a website money back. You can also earn money for participating in surveys, watching videos and playing games through Swagbucks.
6. CamelCamelCamel
This tracking system prices, Amazon will send you an email when you are viewing product drops to the price you want to pay. Create an account, add links to products you want to view, and then set the desired price.
The website will also show you the pricing history of a product that can help you set a reasonable amount of price reduction.
CamelCamelCamel is especially useful during the holidays when the sale comes specific things that can be purchased for family and friends.
7. Fakespot
Let’s say you have found a product that was looking for at an amazing price. Have you checked the reviews and they seem great. But what if it isn’t?
Fakespot analyzes reviews on Amazon and evaluates them on a scale of A to F based on how reliable Fakespot believes reviews. So, if you find something that you like, use Fakespot will help you decide whether to make a purchase.
