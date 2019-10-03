7 good reasons to renounce drinking soda
Every day in the world sell millions of liters of soda. This is one of the most popular drinks in addition to mood elevation brings a lot of other side effects. Why you should avoid drinking sodas, says Magicforum.
Cause 1: excess weight
In any soda, lots of sugar and calories. Numerous studies have shown that due to its use may develop excess weight. Especially visible the relationship between soda and childhood obesity.
Reason 2: the killer appetite
As soda much sugar, it perfectly satisfies hunger temporarily. This side effect is also accompanied by the deterioration of the skin, nails, teeth.
Reason 3: fragile bones
In addition, increased bone fragility. The fact is that bottled the soda contains phosphorus which leaches calcium from the bones. This leads to the fact that the bones become more fragile.
Reason 4: caries
The whole thing again in sugar which can cause tooth decay. Also in soda, a lot of acids that destroy tooth enamel. To start the unpleasant process, just 20 minutes.
Reason 5: insomnia
Many sodas have caffeine, which can deprive sleep. If a soda to drink in the morning, then nothing. But before sleeping to do this just not worth it.
Reason 6: diabetes
If every day to consume soda, disturbed sugar levels in the blood. Ultimately can cause diabetes.
Reason 7: gastritis
Soda disrupts the acid-alkaline balance of the stomach. This could be the provocateur of such diseases as gastritis, and in advanced cases ulcers. It is unlikely that such Goodies as soda, should such health problems, isn’t it?