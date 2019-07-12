7 hair problems, which may indicate irregularities in the body
The condition of the hair is the barometer of health status. Certain problems can indicate emerging disorders and diseases.
Increased dryness. Severe dry and brittle hair often speaks of the disorders of fat metabolism, calcium deficiency, and fat-soluble vitamins A and D in the body.
Seborrhea. It can appear as a result of fungal infections of the skin head, psoriasis, eczema and contact dermatitis. In addition, the seborrhea may cause deficiency in the diet of calcium, copper, vitamins A, b and C as well as dairy products. Often seborrhea lead to the disruption of the digestive tract, which are accompanied by the abuse of salty, fatty, fried and spicy foods or alcohol.
The hair quickly garnaut. The tendency of the hair to smooth often signals about violations in the work of the liver.
Hair cut. If split ends become a problem, the fault affects the front of the hair and does not pass, despite cosmetic measures, it can be a symptom of anemia associated with iron deficiency.
Bald areas. Their appearance is often “guilty” of hormonal imbalance.
Hair loss. If the person had a viral respiratory infection, the flu or have been exposed to stress, increased hair loss is a natural and temporary process. Hair loss for a long period of time can indicate different problems: kidney, liver, hormones.
Gray. It will appear considerably affected by heredity. But also the hair may turn gray due to hormonal disorders (in particular, dysfunction of the thyroid gland), in violation of metabolism, anemia, hidden infection, liver problems.