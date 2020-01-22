7-I racket of the world will donate all prize money to fight fires, if he wins the Australian Open
Alexander Zverev
Seventh racket of the world, the German Alexander Zverev, after the release of the second round of the Australian Open in 2020 promised to donate every time you win a tournament match for 10 thousand dollars. on liquidation of consequences of forest fires in Australia.
In addition, he noted that if he becomes the winner of the competition, then give this good purpose all due to him in prize money.
“Every year I spend a month in Australia, and we know what is happening in the country in connection with forest fires, the suffering of people who lose their homes and animals. Decided to donate 10 thousand dollars. for each match won at this Australian Open. Know that you are not the main contender to win the tournament, but if you manage to win the title, then donate all the prize on fire” – quoted Zverev championat.com.
Note that the winner of the singles, both men and women, will receive 4 million 120 thousand Australian dollars. (about 2, 8 million dollars).