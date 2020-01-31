7 important facts about tax return in 2020
The season of tax filing has officially begun: the IRS accepts the tax return for the year 2019, and the clock is ticking until April 15. If you’re hoping for a quick or full reimbursement of the Federal tax this year — or a larger refund next Money Talks News offers an opportunity to learn some useful facts that will help you.
1. Electronic filing and direct Deposit will speed up your refund
According to the IRS (IRS), filing tax declarations in electronic form and selecting refund by direct Deposit into your Bank account (instead of, for example, a cheque) is the best ways to speed up your tax refund.
The electronic submission of documents — and even the best way to minimize mistakes, which themselves may delay the refund. That’s what I explain to the IRS:
“Despite the fact that the IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 days, some tax returns require additional testing and more time to process than others. This may be necessary if a return with errors, incomplete or connected with identity theft or fraud. The IRS will contact taxpayers by mail, when additional information is required to process the return”.
2. Applying early will help to prevent fraud
Advance tax details not allows criminals to use your data for their own benefit.
Crooks who get your personal information, you can then file a tax return in your name:
“They use your name, address, social security number and other personal information and filing fraudulent tax returns. Then they get a great return. In this case the IRS rejects your actual refund because the Agency believes that you have already applied”.
The sooner in the season you submit your Declaration, the less time we will have fraud to implement their scheme. But it is too early to submit it also should not be.
3. Too hasty submission of the application may delay tax refunds
Although returns are more reasonable sooner rather than later, to apply too early is also undesirable.
The IRS recommends that all tax documents 2019, such as form W-2 before filing the tax return for the year 2019. This will help to avoid delays in refunds, and the need to submit a corrected return later (processing the corrected data can take up to 16 weeks).
“Taxpayers need their W-2 for filing accurate tax returns, as the form shows the income and taxes of the employee for the year,” explains the IRS.
Employers were supposed to send copies of forms W-2 and certain forms 1099-MISC to the IRS until January 31, and taxpayers must also obtain copies of these forms by the end of January.
If you do not receive your W-2 before the end of February, the IRS recommends contacting your employer: ask for a copy of the form and make sure that your employer has your correct address.
4. Receive certain tax benefits may slow down the return
If you are requesting a tax credit for earned income (Earned Income Tax Credit) or an additional tax credit per child (Additional Child Tax Credit), the IRS will not issue you a refund until mid February. Required by law and applies to the entire return, not just to part of these tax benefits.
The IRS said that they expect the implementation of the majority of the returns associated with any of these loans by the first week of March, provided that taxpayers choose direct Deposit and have their refunds there are no other problems.
5. You can check your refund status online
After you have applied for a refund, you can check the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund? on the web IRS website or mobile app IRS2Go.
As a rule, the information return will be available through an online tool and mobile app within 24 hours after the IRS confirms receipt of the tax Declaration in electronic form.
6. Maybe it’s time to adjust your withholding
If you are disappointed with the tax refund this year — or, even worse, if you find that you need cash, you can avoid a similar fate next year, adjusting your withholding.
If during the year your salary will probably pay more money in taxes, it would mean that you are less likely owe money to the state in the taxation period, and are more likely to receive a refund.
The IRS recently released new Tax Withholding Estimator tool — and encourages you to use it to determine whether you should adjust your withholding.
If you use a new evaluator and decide to adjust the retention tool-the appraiser will even help you to fill out a new form W-4 to transmit it to the employer.
7. You can make a return more valuable
A tax refund can have a greater value than its face value if you use it in order to save money or make an important investment.
