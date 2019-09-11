7 important vitamins that help to relieve menopause symptoms
Menopause is a serious challenge for women. Unfortunately, to avoid the unpleasant symptoms of menopause will not work, but to facilitate them is quite real.
At the beginning of menopause it is important to seek the advice of a specialist. He will talk about the changes in the body, will prescribe medications that should be taken. In addition to drugs you can also help your body with vitamins. 7 important vitamins that help to relieve menopause symptoms:
- Vitamin A
Reduces the risk of osteoporosis, which is high during menopause. The strength of the bones, skin and teeth depend on whether enough body of vitamin A. in addition, it is also useful to strengthen the immune system and vision.
- Vitamin B2
Riboflavin (vitamin B2) affects the immune system, metabolism and cell growth. In addition, it protects women from depression.
- Vitamin B6
Pyridoxine (vitamin B6) is also important for normal immune function and brain, helps to prevent mood swings.
- Vitamin B7
Biotin (vitamin B7) has a positive effect on the skin, hair and nails. Which is very important during menopause, because one of its symptoms — dry and flaky skin or too oily. Biotin also helps to keep blood cholesterol at a proper level.
- Vitamin B9
Folic acid (vitamin B9) is very important for women of any age. It is vitamin B9 regulates the balance of hormones. It is also useful for the heart. It is proved that folic acid reduces the risk of serious heart disease and blood vessels, including hypertension.
- Vitamin B12
This vitamin helps the metabolism, prevents the swing weight, which occurs during menopause. It has a positive effect on memory.
- Vitamin C
In menopause vitamin C is very necessary to the woman’s body. It promotes the formation of red blood cells, helps tissues grow and regenerate. It is very important for muscles and skin, which in menopause lose their tone.