7 incredible heroic actions of ordinary Americans during the September 11 attacks
The worst terrorist act in U.S. history has turned several ordinary Americans to these heroes. Business Insider has published 7 incredible stories of the heroic deeds of ordinary Americans who found themselves in the center of the events of 11 September.
About 3,000 people died and over 6000 were injured September 11, 2001 after hijackers, “al-Qaeda” flew planes into the Pentagon and world trade center in new York.
Tens of thousands of people who normally worked in the Pentagon and the world trade center, and most of them managed to escape. While all who survived this terrible day can be described as bold, there are some that have done everything possible to save lives, and ultimately did not allow the tragedy to become worse.
- 24-year-old bond trader helped at least a dozen people out, and then he returned to the building, along with the firefighters to save even more.
After just a few minutes after United Airlines flight 175, made a RAID on the South tower of the world trade center, a 24-year-old Welles Crowther called his mother and quietly left a Voicemail: “Mom, this is Welles. I want you to know that I’m right.”
Crowther was a bond trader at Sandler O’neil and Partners on the 104th floor. But after that phone call, the man who was a volunteer firefighter as a teenager, went to the lobby of the floor 78 and became a hero to strangers, known only as “the man in the red bandana”.
Among the smoke, chaos and debris Crowther helped the wounded and disoriented office workers to get to a safe place, risking their own lives. Although they couldn’t see through the haze many of those whom he has saved, remembered his tall figure, wearing a red bandana to protect your lungs and mouth.
He went down to the lobby on floor 78, a niche in the building with high speed lifts, designed to accelerate trips to the first floor. His description, “a strong, authoritative voice,” Crowther sent the survivors to the stairs and urged them to help others, as he carried a wounded woman on his back. Having withdrawn them for 15 floors down, he went back upstairs to help others.
“Everyone who can stand, stand now,’ said Crowther survivors, guiding them to the exit stairs. — If you can help others, do it.”
“He’s definitely my guardian angel because without him we would have sat there and waited until the building collapses,” said survivor Ling young. The Crowther is credited with saving at least a dozen people that day.
Crowther’s body was found next to the stairwell leading back into the building.
- A group of strangers came together to take United Flight 93 the terrorists that the plane did not kill countless people in the Capitol of the United States.
At approximately 9:28 a.m. September 11, 2001 United Flight 93 was seized by four terrorists from al-Qaeda. After the terrorists killed the pilot and stewardess, passengers said that a bomb on the plane, and the plane was heading back to the airport.
But it happened after two planes have already crashed into the world trade center and the passengers of United Flight 93 that are stacked at the rear of the plane began to guess what the real plan of the terrorists. Several passengers called their loved ones.
“Tom, they are hijacking planes all up and down the East coast, said Dean Burnett her husband Tom, a passenger on United Flight 93, on a cell phone at 9:34. They take them and hit the target. They have already struck both world trade center towers”. During the second phone call That he learned from his wife that another plane flew into the Pentagon.
“We need to do something, said Burnett’s wife. — I make a plan.” Other passengers, including Mark Bingham, Jeremy Glick and Todd Beamer, learned the same news from their loved ones. As the plane was heading toward Washington (D.C.), the passengers voted to fight back the hijackers. Led a group of four passengers rushed to the cockpit, beamer told them his parting words, which were his last: “are You ready? Okay, let’s go!”.
Recorder in the cockpit caught the sounds of “fighting” the plane losing control at an altitude of 30 000 ft (9 km) — clash of the trucks, throwing and breaking dishes. Terrorists yell at each other to hold the door and clear the siege of the cabin. The passengers shouted: “Get them!”. “Give it to me!” cries a passenger, apparently intending to seize control of the plane.”
Instead, the plane struck its intended target — the White house or the Capitol building — it crashed into an empty field in Shanksville (PA), all passengers who were on Board were killed but saved the lives of thousands of people.
- Two former U.S. Marines again wore the uniform and were looking for survivors in the wreckage that could collapse at any moment. They found two survivors.
While planes were flying into the world trade centre, 27-year-old Jason Thomas was driving his daughter to her mother on long island.
When Thomas heard what happened, he changed into the form of marine, which was kept in the drawer — he was a former Sergeant, and for a year did not serve — and sped to Manhattan.
“Someone needs help. It doesn’t matter who — said Thomas. — I didn’t even have a plan. But I took a course of training and all I could think is: ‘My city needs me'”.
Around the same time in Wilton (CT), Dave Carnes worked in his office, watching on TV the unfolding of the attack.
“We are at war, said the former marine Sergeant to his colleagues and then told my boss I may not return for some time. He went got a haircut, dressed in the uniform of the naval infantry, and went to new York with a speed of 120 mph (193 km/h).
Once both Marines reached the destroyed towers, a place now covered with ashes and ruins, they began to search for survivors, but first they found each other. They have almost no equipment, except lamps and military tool.
Along with the other first pair of rescuers climbed over a dangerous field of metal, concrete and dust, shouting: “Marines! If you can hear us, yell or tap!”
When they reached the hollows in the ruins of the South tower, one of them said,” I thought I heard somebody — They cried and got the answer. The victims asked not to leave them.
Carnes told Thomas to get to the main point, to guide rescuers to the scene, then called his wife and sister on a mobile phone and told them to call and inform the police of new York where he is.
Two officers, William best and John McLaughlin, were in the main hall between the towers when the South Tower began to fall. They were alive, but suffered serious injuries and was trapped about 20 feet (6 meters) below the surface.
Hearing the voices of the Marines, Gimeno began shouting code officer: “8-13! 8-13!”. Rescuers took about three hours to dig Gimeno, and another eight to get to McLaughlin, which was locked even lower.
Weary Thomas, who did not give his name, left the scene after Gimeno was saved, but continued to help the victims. His identity remained a mystery up until the Oliver stone movie “world trade center” in 2006, a story about the rescue of the officers were released and the personality of Thomas has finally opened.
Karnes has also gone after saved best, but helped to place nine more days. After he returned to Connecticut, he went to his backup center and was again drafted, and served two tours in Iraq.
- Two flight attendants on American Airlines flight 11 calmly provided information about the hijackers, which helped the FBI to determine that the perpetrators were al-Qaeda.
Fifteen minutes after takeoff from Boston, flight 11 of American Airlines was captured five terrorists of al-Qaeda dramatically changed the route of flight Los Angeles to new York. Five terrorists led by Mohamed Atta had hijacked the plane, wounded and killed several crew members and passengers, and other passengers were herded into the rear of the aircraft.
Using the phone crew, flight attendants Betty Ong and Amy Sweeney passed peacefully to his colleagues information about what happened this morning, “Well, my name is Betty Ong. I’m number 3 on flight 11. The cockpit is not answering, somebody’s stabbed in business class. Someone’s got Mace or something like that?”
Talking to the reservation center American Airlines, Ong explained that some members of the crew were killed and the hijackers broke into the cockpit. She shared information about men, including their locations and how they looked. Her colleague Amy Sweeney did the same.
As it was describe media: Sweeney sat on the passenger seat in the last row of samoleti used the phone crew to call the flight Service American Airlines in Boston Logan airport. “This is Amy Sweeney, she said. — I’m on flight 11 — the plane was hijacked,- without waiting, turned it off, she called back. Listen to me and listen very very carefully”. After a few seconds her man’s on the other side of the phone changed his voice, one that she recognized.
“Amy, it’s Michael Woodward,” — said on the other side. The Manager of the service flight American Airlines was friends with Sweeney for a decade, so he did not have to waste time checking that it’s not cheating. “Michael, the plane was hijacked,” said Sweeney and informed him of the locations of three hijackers: 9D, 9G and 10B. She said that they are all of middle Eastern descent, and one of them spoke very little English .
Those who were on the other end of the line, was struck by their calm behaviour and professionalism. At least 20 minutes before the plane crashed into the North tower, American Airlines were the names, addresses and other information about three of the five hijackers, the information that gave rise to the FBI to investigate.
Nidia gonzález — a specialist in operations with American Airlines, later testified to the 9/11 Commission about the quiet behavior of the Ong, who asked her to “pray for us”.
- Rick Rescorla saved 2700 lives, he sang songs to calm people down while there was an evacuation.
Rick Rescorla at the time of the attack was already a hero of Vietnam, where he received a Silver Star and other awards for his exploits as an officer of the army.
Rescorla — once immortalized on the cover of the book “We were soldiers once … and young” — often sang to his people to calm them down, while under fire, using the songs of his youth.
Many in the South Tower heard his songs on 11 September. Rescorla worked as the head of corporate security at Morgan Stanley. According to the source, when the plane crashed into the tower next to it, the administration ordered Rescorla to keep their employees on the spot.
But Rescorla did not listen to orders, and began to withdraw his men. “All above the place where you got the plane will crash and it will take the whole building. I take my people out of here,” said Rescorla.
He often warned the administration building and the company about the security flaws of the world trade center. He made Morgan Stanley employees to practice emergency exercises for many years, and it came in handy that day, just 16 minutes after the first plane crashed into the opposite tower, more than 2,700 employees and visitors left the building when the second plane crashed into the tower, where they were.
During the evacuation, Rescorla calmed people down, they sang “God bless America” and “People Arlena” through the horn as they descended the stairs.
During the evacuation, Rescorla called his wife.
“Stop crying, he said to her. — I have to get these people safe and sound. If with me something happens, I want you to know that I have never been happier. You’re my everything in this life.”
The last time Rescorla seen on the 10th floor of the South Tower. He was going up to bring up the others, who remained in the building. His body was never found.
- Two F-16 fighter that had no arms, fought to the last to stop other hijacked Airliners and the pilots were ready to give their lives for it
With scant details of the events and lack of time to prepare a checklist before the flight, the two pilots of the air National guard DC quickly went to intercept United 93 after two other aircraft crashed into the world trade center.
They were without weapons.
A few days before September 11 in Washington (DC), there were no armed aircraft standing guard, ready to immediately react to the incident.
When the Boeing 757 started to move in the direction of Washington, penny and her commander, Colonel mark Casewill not have to wait tens of minutes that would be required to properly equip their planes.
“We had to protect the airspace any way possible, reminded major Heather penny. — We would not shoot it down. We would have rammed the plane. In fact, I’d be a kamikaze pilot”. Before takeoff, penny and Sasseville were ready to shoot down the plane with his F-16.
Instead, the passengers of United 93 won the ship in terrorists. The plane eventually fell into a field in Pennsylvania and both pilots survived.
- Guide the Pentagon has provided medical assistance to the victims outside, and then returned to the still burning building.
Bo Dobosenski worked as a guide at the far end of the Pentagon when the building flew the plane and didn’t even hear him. But Dobosenski, a former volunteer firefighter, volunteered after the captain of the Navy has requested someone with medical training.
“Specialist Bo Dobosenski was a guide in the morning at the far end of the building, said Joe Biden on the 10th anniversary of September 11th. — In fact, he was so far away that not even heard the plane fell. He could go home — no one would him is not condemned”.
Dobosenski walked around the building trying to get to the crash site but were stopped by the police. In the end, he walked around the barricades to get to the medical screening station, and helped to give first aid to many victims. After that he joined a team of six people, who returned to find the survivors, while the building was still on fire.
“When people began to leave the building and scream, he ran to the crash site, said Biden. — For hours he tossed between the treatment of his colleagues and rushed to hell with a team of six people”.