7 means for bleaching teeth at home
Teeth whitening home remedies can hardly be compared in its effect with professional procedures. At the same time they are well enough made to lighten tooth enamel, and the public.
Soda. Even dentists recognize that soda has the property to whiten your teeth. But to lightening the tooth enamel was visible, use this tool you need for a long term (soda whitens teeth gradually).
It is important to remember that soda for tooth enamel – abrasive, that is, a substance that can scratch and cause pinholes. With weakened enamel and sensitive teeth with baking soda is better not to use. But even if no dental problems no, to use baking soda every day is impossible, it is used only one or two times a week. Teeth can be cleaned, wetting the brush in water and applying it on top of a pinch of baking soda. Or soda can be mixed with your favorite toothpaste, tooth powder.
Strawberries. This berry has long been known as a means of teeth whitening. To enhance the effect of crushed strawberries mixed with baking soda – the resulting composition to gently RUB your teeth and leave for 10 minutes, after which you should rinse your mouth.
In fact, scientists say, the teeth after the soda and strawberries look whiter, since these substances effectively remove the surface dirt and plaque. Bleaching agents used by dentists and penetrate into the tooth enamel and destroy the pigments that color it, leaving the white. But that home remedies do not act equally radical, has its advantages, after all, so less of a risk of serious harm to teeth.
Activated carbon. Comminuted charcoal to clean your teeth to whiten once a week for a month. Thus it is better to get a toothbrush with soft bristles. Moreover, home whitening teeth with coal to perform better in the evening as the teeth and gums can be painted for a while in black.
Lemon. Citrus acid can make the enamel a few shades lighter. The easiest way is to RUB the teeth with lemon crust, and then rinse mouth. Or you can take toothpaste, mix with a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice and brush this part of the teeth. But to repeat a procedure can be no longer than 5-6 days in a row.
Orange peel, Bay leaf. Teeth whitening orange peel and Bay leaves is another long-proven method. The teeth of the first need to RUB an orange peel the outer orange side. After that, the tooth enamel is applied powdered dry Bay leaves. After 5 minutes, the mouth should be thoroughly rinsed. This method gives a whitening effect due to its antibacterial activity of substance from orange peel and Bay leaf destroy bacteria that lead to darkening of the tooth enamel.
Banana peel. The inner part of the fresh peel of banana, you should RUB your teeth and leave then for about 10 minutes, then remove and rinse the mouth.