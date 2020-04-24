7 million Ukrainians will get a thousand hryvnia to Saturday
The Ministry of social policy 23 April commencement of the payment of one-time cash assistance of $ 1 thousand hryvnias to pensioners with a pension less than 5 thousand hryvnia, and the citizens receiving state social assistance in relation to disability and age is of pension.
At the same time, the Pension Fund said it sent 9.9 billion hryvnia for payment of one-time cash assistance to pensioners in the amount of 1 thousand UAH, reports the Ministry of social policy.
It is noted that for this purpose the government aims 10.6 billion hryvnias.
Except for pensioners, the help of 1 thousand UAH will go to the recipients of social assistance persons with disabilities from childhood and children with disabilities, and persons who are not eligible for pension — recipients of temporary social assistance unemployed, which has reached the General retirement age, but have not received the right for a pension.
About 7 million citizens receiving pensions and social assistance on Bank accounts will receive aid no later than April 24.
Citizens who receive matching payments through the mail, the postman will deliver the cash using home within 5 calendar days from the date of receipt of funds.