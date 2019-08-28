7 misconceptions about health and beauty
Want to be always beautiful and happy? You need to put a lot of effort. Why not just do girls in the pursuit of beauty. Sometimes things are unbelievable, not help the main goal. 10 myths about beauty describe in our material.
Misconception # 1: beauty shots needed after 25 years
Anti-aging injections it is accepted to do after 25 years, to avoid the appearance of early wrinkles. However, this is not the right actions that can lead to the opposite effect. But such remedies will not help to preserve youth and beauty at such a young age. The skin becomes more vulnerable to adverse external factors, leaving the micro to do the same. Healthy girl and after 25 years do not need injections, retaining a sufficient amount of hyaluronic acid that provide the skin elasticity and is involved in the regeneration process. The younger a girl starts to put the beauty shots, the more create immunity to the botulinum toxin. Hence the efficiency of the funds will decline, and then will come to naught.
Misconception # 2: need antiperspirants to block sweating
Sweating is a natural process that controls body temperature and helps to expel harmful substances from the human body. Antiperspirants block the process. However, if you use them constantly, there will be a violation of the microbiome. Therefore, such means scientists advise to use 2-3 times a week, no more. In addition, it is important to choose deodorants with natural composition that just prevents bacteria, odor neutralizing, and preventing perspiration.
Misconception # 3: Asian beauty is the best quality
The popularity of Asian cosmetics from year to year. Most of the tools for skin, hair and nails have a natural composition and is able to deal with emerging problems. But we cannot say that this makeup is better than the European. The fact is, that only some of the beauty it is effective, while in others it is powerless. For example, it is very rare to get rid of acne, early wrinkles and sagging skin as Asians, in principle, rarely face such problems in terms of beauty. Consequently, funds directed at their elimination, can be found easily.
Misconception # 4: lip balm eliminates dryness
Lips need moisture, especially in cold season. However, it is not always a balm to cope with the task. The tool prevents the exfoliation of cells, gluing them together. In the end, blocked the natural mechanism of moisture evaporation and skin. And constantly licking the delicious balm, the girl is exposed to rapid drying of the lips that will not make them more beautiful.
Misconception # 5: wraps and massages will help get rid of cellulite
How many modern salons offer services for getting rid of cellulite. You can do massages, wraps, scrubs and all, of course, have to perform regularly. Otherwise cellulite may return. Yes, this procedure can help improve skin turgor, however, is not to say that massage is a panacea for cellulite. The beauty of the skin is guaranteed only if the girl complies with a set of methods. First and foremost it should be a balanced diet. And we should not neglect the sports activities.
Misconception # 6: you need to sleep under a thin blanket
It is believed that the blanket should be thin, as the cold is useful for the body. However, the weight of the blanket should be at least 5-15 kilograms to create deep pressure. Due to this, a person relax and fall asleep faster. A heavy blanket is also struggling with insomnia, stress, anxiety, aggressiveness, which generally will be useful for beauty and health.
Misconception # 7: the usual cream cannot be used in winter
Your usual moisturizer is not for use in frost, since they contain water, which will freeze the skin and harm the beauty. But “winter” series of products for beauty – no more than a marketing ploy, and thus a waste of money. You can use regular cream, which will not cause any harm to the skin.