7 modern Ghost towns that nobody wants to live
Annually in the world are built from scratch a new city. However, they do not always find their residents. Hundreds of new homes are empty, being in perpetual expectation of their owners. Newborns are Ghost towns there are in various parts of the world, writes Adme.
- Kangbashi, China
China ranks first in the world in number of buildings under construction. Every year in China to build new cities, but despite the high population density, many of these cities remain empty.
One of the alleged reasons is the extremely high real estate prices. Another version says the insurance in case of war. If the Chinese populous cities will be attacked from the air, then restore them would be very costly. Much cheaper and easier to relocate the surviving population for new cities.
The biggest Chinese Ghost town located in the district of Ordos, where it was discovered a rich Deposit of coal. In the city Kangbashi built thousands of homes, as well as all the necessary infrastructure, including the airport, parks, theaters, outdoor sculpture and Museum.
The city was built in 2001 and was designed for 1 million inhabitants. However, now it is home to only 2% of the population of the plan.
- Ciruena, Spain
SIRENIA in the early 2000-ies there was a small village in the North of Spain. But after a few years on the outskirts of her in record time was built a whole town for 10 thousand people.
Here built more than a hundred houses and apartment buildings, as well as restaurants, shops, pools and even Golf club. However, in 2008, came the worldwide economic crisis, which prevented the settlement of the town.
Now Sironi lives a little more than a hundred people, but all the necessary infrastructure properly functioning.
Nevertheless, the city is never truly empty, because there lies the path of pilgrims in the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela.
- Tianducheng, China
In the East of China is a small copy of Paris — the city of Tandogan. The city was built in the same style, there are your Champs-Elysees, Notre Dame Cathedral and even a small copy of the Eiffel tower, whose height is 108 meters.
The city was built in 2007 and has a capacity of 100 thousand inhabitants, wishing to change the rural way of life in the city.
However, at this stage, “Paris of the East” is not settled even by a quarter. Real estate prices proved unaffordable, as in other similar towns of China.
Now Tagnucan more reminiscent of a large-scale French decorations and therefore loved by newlyweds for wedding photo shoots.
- Kilamba, Angola
New city Kilamba was built by the Chinese investment Corporation, 30 km from Luanda, capital of Angola. And was the embodiment of pre-election promises of President Jose Eduardo DOS Santos, has guaranteed the construction of a huge number of housing in the shortest possible time.
Construction Kilambi ended in 2012. The city had erected 750 apartment houses, designed for 0.5 million people, more than 100 commercial premises and a dozen schools.
The total construction cost is estimated at $ 3.5 billion.
However, despite all efforts, the population is about 1,000 people. It turned out that there is practically no middle class. Most of the population lives in poverty, existing on $ 2 a day. And therefore can not afford to buy an apartment even with a mortgage.
- Thames Town, China
Another Chinese Ghost town Thames town is a miniature copy of London. Covers an area of just 1 square km and is designed for 10 thousand people.
It has its own Thames, Victorian house, Gothic Church, red telephone boxes and statues of Harry Potter and James bond. The construction budget of the city amounted to about $ 800 million.
Move psevdoevropeyskie place prevented the economic crisis of 2008, which showed that the layer of wealthy Chinese, which was designed a city, is virtually absent. Housing in the “Chinese London” was able to afford very few, so the city remains a Ghost.
Now Thames town, like Tagnucan represents a giant wedding decorations.
- Masdar, UAE
The Masdar eco-city is being constructed 17 km from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The project is estimated at $ 22 billion In the project is based on the principle of responsibility, which means a sustainable ecological environment in the city. This will be achieved through the provision of energy from renewable sources, minimise emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the system of full recycling of urban waste.
City with 50 thousand inhabitants, but now it’s settled only 300 people, among them mostly students Mostarskog Institute of science and technology.
Here cars are not allowed and only one shop, so most items need to go to another city.
Despite the fact that the project was nearly completed, the city remains empty. One of the reasons that prevented the settlement, was an economic crisis. Furthermore, the population, accustomed to live in luxury might not be ready to live according to the principle of responsibility underlying the Masdar.
- Kigongo, North Korea
The North Korean village Kigongoni located near the demilitarized zone and is the only settlement visible from South Korea. The village was built in 1950-ies with the aim of promoting a high quality of life that awaits all southerners crossed the border.
Despite official version that the village has 200 families, with modern optics you can see that the houses are empty boxes without the interior. Light the village lights up the same parts of buildings, always at the same time. Sometimes in the village you can see the soldiers and cleaning the window women the same for 15 years.
Until 2004 the village was working loudspeakers with propaganda texts directed towards the South. Realizing the futility of such programs, the North Koreans began 20 hours a day to broadcast at full volume military marches. Then, South Korea has launched a response in the form of a blaring speaker with a South Korean rock music. When the noise became unbearable, the radio on both sides turned off forever.
Bonus: Naypyidaw, Myanmar
In 2005, the government of Myanmar, quite unexpectedly for the whole world decided to move the capital from Yangon to Naypyidaw. The new capital was built in the middle of the jungle in the uninhabited part of the country and covers an area of 7 054 sq. km. it took billions of dollars and several years of construction, the area received a new status.
In addition to government buildings and residential houses in the city were built numerous shopping centers and hotels, Golf courses, a sports complex, a herbarium and even a zoo.
The exact time of the transfer was scheduled for 6:36 am by astrologers to whom the Burmese are actively listening. The reason for the change of the capital still remains a mystery. Among the most interesting versions sounded the authorities ‘ fear of large crowds and possible riots, as well as the opinion of astrologers
Initially, there were members of the government. According to rumors, they were commanded to move to a new capital in the next 48 hours, but few fulfilled the will of the authorities. And because for a long time, Naypyidaw was a deserted place with empty streets and houses. But now, after a dozen years, is a lively city with a growing population.
