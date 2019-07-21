7 most beautiful vineyards in new York
With the constant increase in temperature and the new Yorkers around the state want more to quench their thirst. On a hot day is always nice to drink lemonade, but some of us are more interested in the drink, which brings a bit more fun.
Publishing Only In Your State describes the beautiful vineyards that are located in the state of the Big Apple.
- Bedell Cellars — Cutchogue
Bedell Cellars for over 30 years, creating a delicious wine. Exciting location of the East End, is an elegant place that is consistently considered one of the best in new York. Visitors can enjoy not only wine, but also panoramic views of the vineyards. To learn more information about this amazing place, click here.
How to get there: 36225 Main Road Cutchogue, NY 11935
2. Fox Run Vineyards — Penn Yan
One of my favorite vineyards in this region is located right in the heart of the finger lakes along the Western shore of Seneca lake, providing stunning views of the water. You will feel that you are in Paradise once you arrive.To find out more information about Fox Run Vineyards, click here.
How to get there: 670 State Route 14 Penn Yan, NY 14527
3. Paumanok Vineyards — Riverhead
Paumanok Vineyards is one of the oldest vineyards award, which has existed since the 1980-ies. Once you arrive you will not be able to look away from surrounding species, while on the street sipping wine. To learn more about this jewel of long island, click here.
How to get: 1074 Main Road Aquebogue, NY 11931
4. Millbrook Vineyards & Winery — Dutchess County
Underrated region where you can enjoy wine in new York. While all places on this list have incredible features that will seduce you, this vineyard is more magical than all the rest. When you are enjoying the attractions of this place you will notice that there is a castle. Wing’s Castle overlooking the beautiful vineyard is located in an adjacent place with a wonderful history, about which little who knows. To learn more about this delicious winery, click here.
How to get there: 26 Wing Road Millbrook, NY 12545
5. Macari Vineyards — Mattituck
This family-run business open all year round, will allow you to feel at home. If you decide to visit here, you will be able to eat flavored cheeses and enjoy the amazing landscapes. To learn more about the vineyards of Macari, click here.
How to get: Avenue Bergen, 150 Mattituck, NY 11952
6. Jamesport Vineyard — Suffolk County
Those who study long island, will discover this magnificent vineyard. Another place which has long been pleasing visitors for over 35 years. On a beautiful plot you will see the picturesque shed, which is 165 years, making it a unique location for tasting room and winery. To learn more information about the vineyard, click here.
How to get: Route 25 Main Road Jamesport, NY 11947
7. Dr. Konstantin Frank Wine Cellars — Hammondsport
Another thing to add to your long list of reasons why you should visit the city of Hammondsport and wine cellars of Dr. Konstantin Frank is one of the best places that you can visit on the finger lakes. On the Western edge of lake Keuka is a tasting room.To learn more information about this fantastic place click here.
How to get there: 9749 Middle Road Hammondsport, NY 14840