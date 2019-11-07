7 ordinary things can lead to death
Many people know about the habits that harm the health. But even quite ordinary at first glance, things can bring a man to death, despite their advertised safety. More details in the material Medicforma.
Hand washing
It is believed that it is necessary to wash hands as often as possible, so as not to catch life-threatening bacteria. But if you do it every five minutes, you can get a completely opposite effect to what you hope to get. Antibacterials can kill all bacteria, both beneficial and dangerous.
Nutritional supplements
Many believe that dietary supplements useful for the person will be cured from everything. But they are not medical drugs, and, consequently, are not tested. Therefore, can be potentially hazardous. Some cause side effects that affects the heart, digestive system.
Cleaning agents
Everyone knows that cleaning products can be dangerous. But excessive use of them definitely makes the troubles. Because these chemicals are toxic to the body. From frequent inhalation of such drugs to die for. Of course, this does not mean that we should completely abandon them. But to treat such funds better watch out.
Soy
Soybeans and tofu cheese can be an excellent replacement for meat, but genetically modified soy can cause harm. This is especially true of pregnant women. The high concentration of estrogen, which strongly affects the body. Some studies claim that because of this it may be a miscarriage.
Sedentary work
A very large percentage of people work in offices and sitting at home in front of the TV. This sedentary lifestyle can have negative impact on health, health as a whole. Even five-minute breaks every hour may be beneficial for your condition.
Electronic cigarette
Most people think that it is absolutely safe analog regular cigarettes. But numerous studies prove otherwise. Smoking electronic cigarettes may cause side effects, including death.
Unfiltered water
Drinking unfiltered water can be dangerous. Everything that goes in the sewer, cannot pass 100% purification. Therefore, you should not drink water from the tap. According to research, dirty water affects the growth and health of amphibians, and what can we say about the person. Even a simple filtration method can protect the body from truly terrible consequences.