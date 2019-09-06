7 popular ingredients, which can cause heartburn
Experts talked about which products have the ability to cause heartburn.
Orange juice. Start your day with a glass of fresh orange juice is a bad habit. In citrus fruits, contains many organic acids that increase the production of gastric juices, which can hurt mucous. This juice is impossible to drink in large quantity, and besides, to drink it only after meals.
Beer. Beer hops provokes the secretion of gastric juice. But that’s not all. In the beer contains carbon dioxide, which relaxes the sphincter and enables the gastric juices to freely enter into the esophagus.
Ice cream. This delicacy is a favorite among Russians. Meanwhile, ice cream is difficult to digest the product, because it contains just all – protein, carbohydrates, different fats. Digestive system is loaded and tries to allocate more juice for the digestion of this mix. As a result, there will be heartburn.
The kebabs. It is respected in Russia, the dish has plenty of protein, fat, and connective tissue. To metabolize such a composition, the body needs more enzymes and bile. The stomach begins to work hard and a bit of a stretch. Its juice enters the esophagus and causes heartburn.
Tomatoes and eggplants. It may come as a surprise, but the skin of tomatoes is a very coarse component of the gastric mucosa. Plus the acid contained in tomatoes, and spices, which are often cooked. As a result, heartburn. The same effect is associated with the consumption of aubergines.
Cabbage. In cabbage there are a number of coarse insoluble fiber, due to which there is a strengthening of gastric secretion. Just as it is impossible to drink orange juice and eat citrus fruits on an empty stomach should not drink on an empty stomach and cabbage. In addition, do not eat it in large quantities.