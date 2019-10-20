7 popular types of tea for all occasions
Tea is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. But it is important to know what type of tea is suitable for a specific situation. About this material will be discussed.
Irish tea
When it is difficult to Wake up in the morning, need to drink this kind of tea. It is a blend of black teas baikhovi high grade. And it is much more effective than coffee, which usually drink in the morning to Wake up.
Milk Oolong
Milk Oolong tea is needed in order to relax. Drink allows you to breathe like, and operates very efficiently at any time of the day. The nice thing is that tea has a delicate taste.
Bergamot tea
Bergamot is one of the most popular types of tea. Its nice to put in front of the guests at the end of a hard day. At this time it will be the most appropriate. People who drink this tea will be in a good mood, and later want peace and sleep.
Green tea
Green tea is very much good. First and foremost, it is useful because it allows you to Wake up. And it puts less strain on the heart and blood vessels, compared to coffee. Moreover, in its composition a lot of antioxidants, making this tea is helpful in cancer prevention.
Rooibos
This plant of the legume family. But it is part of the popular tea. It has no caffeine unlike green tea, but it still enhances the mood. So if you want an active and fun evening, you should drink it.
Ginger tea
The ginger and lemon in mixing with tea just become a nuclear bomb, which a hurricane sweeps through the body. Especially useful to drink it in autumn, the season of colds and flu. Add these ingredients in any tea and get the long-awaited effect.
Tea with peppermint
If you have overeaten and feel the gravity, there will be nothing better than tea with peppermint. It is advisable to drink it half an hour after eating. This will improve digestion and help accelerate metabolism.