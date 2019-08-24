7 products that invigorate not worse than coffee
It is believed that coffee best drink to cheer up. However, it is not so. After all, to replace him, you can find a range of products that invigorate not worse, and maybe even better. Let’s look at what it is.
Apples
This product is able to get rid of apathy, sleepiness and bad mood. This is attributed to the presence in the fruit sugar. It is known that this component allows the brain to Wake up and start working. The big Apple is an excellent replacement for coffee, which is also perfectly invigorates the body.
Eggs
No wonder eggs are very often the basis of Breakfast. Because they consist of many proteins that have beneficial effects on muscles, brain, and health in General. We must not forget that the product is also a source of fats, proteins that also stimulate the body. Besides, eggs are able to saturate for a long time, at least 3-4 hours of vigor after eating guaranteed.
Cocoa
Cocoa is also very good for the body and invigorates no worse than coffee. The same applies to dark chocolate, which contains natural cocoa beans. But don’t overly abuse the product, otherwise it may lead to weight gain.
Grapefruit
The smell of this product will help to cheer up and gear up for work. Sometimes it is enough just to buy fruit, cut it in half and put on the table – believe me, the result will be guaranteed. Aroma of citrus fruits is able to quickly tone.
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is one of the most popular breakfasts around the world, and not in vain. The reason is quite simple – porridge contains carbohydrates, unlike waffles, muffins and other baked goods, which also does not lose relevance in the morning. And most important: this product will provide the energy and set the tone for proper metabolism.
Greek yogurt
This product is extremely useful for obtaining vitality. It contains a lot of protein, little sugar and carbohydrates. A glass of Greek yogurt for Breakfast will help you Wake up and feel fantastic all day.
Spices
Spices cannot be called a food, but they invigorate the body. If you add the right seasonings in the dish, the desired energy you will receive. It is best in this case are cinnamon, paprika, black and red pepper, cumin.