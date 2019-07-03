7 products, the purchase of which is to avoid at the supermarket
Trips to the supermarket can end a check for a fabulous sum. Sometimes we take these products that we don’t. In this article we list the products, the purchase of which should be abandoned.
Sweet yogurt
Yogurt in jars and bottles can be useful, but not the ones that sell with different fruit additives, sugar and other harmful ingredients. If you are looking to lose this product, then nothing. There is nothing healthy. So the purchase of such a product in the supermarket is to abstain. But what is useful is sweet Greek yogurt. Adding a handful of berries, you can get a similar sweet yogurts, all the product, and useful.
Sweets
Very often supermarkets launch attractive promotions, for example, the third product as a gift. The changing trends of the discounts were often spread on sweets – candy, chocolate, cookies. If you have bought and gave the house a stock of sweets, sooner or later will have it all, and not always in small quantities. And hence overweight, obesity, diabetes and other health problems. Therefore, it is better to buy healthy snacks like nuts.
Sweet drinks
In this product you will not find any benefit – one of only sugar, and in large quantities. Thirst these drinks will not quench, but the decay and bloating you provided. It is better to abandon such a purchase in the supermarket and replace them with water or homemade lemonade.
Frozen foods
Frozen prepared pancakes, pizza, meatballs, cabbage rolls, pasties – the supermarkets are teeming with similar products. We agree, there is very convenient. Enough to put for a few minutes in the microwave and voila! But the products you buy in the supermarket is hidden a great danger. A lot of salt, sugar, preservatives, harmful components, that’s what the semis. It is much better to spend a little time cooking the same thing, but their hands of the product tested.
Juice
We are talking about the juice in Tetrapak. Here are the same claims as to sweet, fizzy drinks. They have sugar and salt, which in itself makes the product not very useful for health. Therefore, it is better to abandon such a purchase in the supermarket and prepare fresh juice from fruit or berries on their own.
Iced tea
This product is also a lot harmful. It contains sugar, but gives the feeling in which you would get from natural tea. If you want a cool of tea, you can brew your own and allow to cool in the fridge. You can always carry, if to pour it into the bottle.
Low fat foods
And this Chapter is created for dieters who believe that products with zero percentage of fat will help them to acquire the desired figure. No, no and no again. People need fats, so do not abandon them altogether. But to reduce their number really, if you keep track of your calories.