7 protein foods that help build muscle
The ideal figure is the dream of many people. Someone wants to lose weight, others dream of bulging muscles. This can help in not only gym but also proper nutrition. Only need to include in your diet more protein foods that help build muscle. The most useful of which we will list in this article.
Lean beef
This product is one of the main sources of protein. Also, beef has iron, b vitamins and zinc, which ultimately helps to build muscle. But the most important thing is that this kind of meat with a high level of amino acids, which is also beneficial for muscle growth. If there is every day only 85 grams low-fat beef, you can get the same amount of protein that contains about two cups of beans. The calorie content of such meals is less.
Chicken without the skin
Chicken is also a great protein product. It is extremely important for rebuilding and maintaining muscles, healthy bones and maintaining normal weight. Many methods of cooking this protein product will not allow to get bored.
Cheese
Everyone knows that cheese can get a lot of protein casein. It is a slow-digesting protein. And this is extremely useful in order to build muscle. In addition, this protein product is high in calcium, vitamin B12 and other important body nutrients.
Eggs
Some believe that eggs are harmful to eat. But it is not, after all the eggs — a wonderful protein product. In this component, as well as vitamin D and nine essential amino acids.
Fish
In addition to protein, this product a lot of fatty omega-3 acids. Depending on the type of fish you can get from 19 to 36 grams of protein (per 100 grams). Protein will help build muscle, get rid of excess weight and ensure normal metabolism.
Almonds
Very tasty and healthy nut helps build muscle. Almonds rich in vitamin E, fiber, magnesium, manganese and, of course, protein. Ten things there are 2.5 grams of this element, which helps build muscle.
Lentils
This cereal also helps to build muscle. It’s all in the composition of the protein product: the protein, potassium, iron, phosphorus, zinc, Niacin, folic acid. What else is needed for health and beauty?
Medikforum