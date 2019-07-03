7 proven ways to get rid of a headache
If you caught a headache, not necessarily immediately rush to the medicine Cabinet. There are a number of techniques that will help to get rid of the discomfort. How to do it, tell in the material.
Technique # 1: deep breathing
During the next attack of headache can be simply put in order your respiratory rate. The breathing should be deep: you need to slowly inhale through nose and exhale through the mouth. Two or three minutes of such practices will help to get rid of a headache. Very often it comes because of oxygen starvation. And this method helps to saturate the blood with oxygen.
Method # 2: walk in the fresh air
It works exactly the same as in the previous method. Fresh air and movement will allow you to saturate the body with necessary oxygen. It is a pity that it is not always possible. So come to the aid of method # 1.
Method # 3: glass of cool water
Sometimes headache occurs with dehydration, the dehydration. Therefore, it is very useful for the first symptoms to drink a glass of cool normal water. It can help to get rid of a headache. We will add that from such headaches chaste suffer coffee lovers, as this invigorating drink contributes to the rapid elimination of fluids from the body. Better instead to drink either water or green tea.
Method # 4: Apple
You will be pleasantly surprised, but this delicious fruit, like an Apple will help to get rid of a headache. This is because fruit acids help to balance acid-alkaline levels in the body, eliminating the discomfort. Remember that Apple have is certainly with the skin.
Method # 5: protein
Food filled with protein, helps to normalize blood sugar levels. With its lack or surges may occur headache. If you want to get rid of it or prevent its occurrence at all, just eat small portions of protein foods.
Method # 6: ginger tea
Another drink, effectively relieving migraines. Ginger tea is especially useful when the headache is accompanied by nausea.
Method # 7: cold compress
This old method of the grandmother is still relevant. You need to put in place, where headache, a cold compress. Sometimes enough to put the language ice cube. So all cool is clearly able to get rid of a headache man.
Medikforum