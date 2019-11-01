7 reasons why woman are attracted to men, even if she’s not alone
Have you noticed this? As soon as you start Dating somebody, you immediately begin to “drive up” and the other guys? Hey, where were you earlier, when I could choose? Why have you noticed me now, not a month ago? Actually, that is a completely logical explanation.
1. In relationships you’re more confident.
Let’s start with the obvious: you already rated this one guy, and made you feel special/desirable/beautiful. Confidence opens you to the world of Dating. You confidently participate in the conversation and meet new people (though not for a potential relationship). Are you afraid that you will be denied, because it does not aim to romantic Dating.
2. You’re emotionally complete.
This is one of the most important moments for men: he demanded nothing and did not expect. When your emotional needs are already met some guy, you don’t expect anything and do not require from other men. That’s why you seem more attractive. For the same reason women like men more, not fixated on sex.
3. Probably you began to communicate with a large number of men.
Usually guys have friends-guys. If they come to your home, or you just meet together, you naturally get more male attention than when I was alone. And, let’s face it, often we feel with someone from her boyfriend’s friends more than just friendly energy.
4. You probably have become less cynical.
Usually single women like to talk about what “all men are goats”. But when girls in relationships, they rarely discuss it and, therefore, are less cynical of the male gender.
5. Strange is always sweeter.
It is still called the “theory of the rattles,” and we know from her childhood. When someone takes a toy, which we played, then we suddenly also need. When some guy thought you were special to start a relationship, other too, suddenly interested in you.
6. Alpha challenge.
We’re animals by their instincts, anyway. And everywhere you look, sexual energy runs our lives. A man shows interest in you, when you’re in a relationship, not because you’re interesting to him, but because he was curious to know what would you change your man for him that would prove his superiority. It is a challenge for him, not a manifestation of the desires to you.
7. You just began to notice the attention of others, because now you have restrictions.
How’s the grass is greener. Now you have something to compare, because you compare. Previously, you just weeded out and forgotten.