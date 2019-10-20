7 reasons why you should eat avocado
In recent years, many nutritionists say about the unique properties of avocado and its invaluable health benefits. All about harm and benefit “alligatoridae pears”, and also on peculiarities of the selection of ripe fruit told on his page on instagram nutritionist Helen Cullen.
7 important reasons why you should eat avocados:
Unique vitamin composition. Avocados are a storehouse of vitamins and minerals. In its composition contains vitamins A, b, K, P, p From the minerals in it you will find magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. Separately want to note the potassium, because its content in 100 grams of fruit constitutes 14% of the daily value.
Anti-inflammatory effect. Regular intake of the fruit strengthens the immune system, are chronic inflammation and decreases the risk of developing arthritis. This is due to the high content of antioxidants, fatty alcohols and carotenoids.
Rejuvenation and harmony. The pulp of avocado contains squalene — an antioxidant that plays an important role in maintaining the elasticity of the subcutaneous fat. Daily intake of avocado your skin will become more elastic and smooth after a few weeks
Fruit promotes weight loss. Despite the considerable caloric content of 214 kcal per 100 grams, it contains a lot of fiber. The use of fiber normalizes the gastrointestinal tract, speed up metabolism and beneficial effect on hormonal balance.
Also the expert has told, when avocados should not eat and how to choose the fruit.
- Avocado is not recommended to use nursing mothers, children under three years of age and people with allergies.
- In unripe avocado contains persin — slightly soluble compound, leading to accumulation of fluid in the body. So buy only ripe fruit.
- The composition of the fruit includes mannoheptulose — natural monosaccharide that inhibits the production of insulin and suppresses the liver. With excessive use a person can develop hyperglycemia.
- In moderation — no more than 150 grams per day — an avocado will the body benefit.
Especially taste and choice of a ripe avocado:
The taste of ripe fruit, buttery and neutral. Depending on the grade you can feel the nutty and grassy notes. Some people say that avocado is similar to butter with no flavor of milk.
To select ripe fruit, please note:
1. The color and texture of the skin. It should be dark green, without spots, rough and dense.
2. Rattling the bones. If by shaking you hear a knock, then the fruit is ripe.
3. Dent when pressed. Ripe fruit should yield to pressure, but quickly restore the form. If the dent remains, the avocado is overripe.
Avocado is a really healthy fruit. A minimum amount of sugar, lots of vitamins and minerals. But, like any product, it is important to use it wisely — choose only ripe fruit and not overeating. Despite the invaluable benefits that any, even the most useful product may be harmful if excessive consumption without feeling hungry.